Aston Villa might well look to add to the eight signings they have made so far this summer before Friday’s transfer deadline. Ahead of a return to the Champions League, the Villans have looked to bolster their squad in all areas this summer, with their marquee signing being a £50m move for Amadou Onana from Everton.

With just over 24 hours left before the 2024 summer window slams shut, Unai Emery’s side have been linked with one player who could add quality and experience to their squad before they return to European football’s most elite club competition.

Aston Villa target Eredivisie defender

The player in question here is Feyenoord and Netherlands international defender Lutsharel Geertruida. According to a report from Graeme Bailey, the 24-year-old is a key target for Emery, who ‘has made clear to Monchi’ that he wants to sign the defender before tomorrow’s deadline.

Bailey reports that a price of £35m would be enough to get a deal over the line, with 'confidence' remaining that the move can be completed, albeit with the need for Monchi to make room in the squad.

That said, the Villans are now facing competition from RB Leipzig in the race for the defender, with it yet to be seen just whether he will end up at Villa Park this summer.

Why Geertruida would be a good signing

The Dutchman was a crucial player under new Liverpool boss Arne Slot last season in his native Netherlands. He played 34 times in the top flight, scoring eight goals and registering five assists, an impressive return. He was an ever-present in the Rotterdam side’s victorious Dutch Cup campaign, too.

One of the biggest strengths of the Feyenoord academy graduate is his versatility. He can play right across the back four, which might well make him such an attractive prospect for Emery and Villa this summer. Last season, he played 35 times at right-back, nine times at centre-back and even three games at left-back.

Not only that, but the Dutchman can also bring more leadership to Emery's side. He captained the Dutch giants on 25 occasions last season and was described as a "leader" by football analyst Ben Mattinson. One thing is for sure, you can never have too many leaders, and this experience could be crucial for Villa to lean on next season.

Indeed, the 24-year-old is statistically comparable to one of Emery’s crucial defenders at Villa Park, Ezri Konsa, who played 35 times in the Premier League last season. According to FBref, the pair are similar players statistically, and it means the Spaniard could have the second coming of the England international in his side.

Where the pair are most comparable is from a defensive point of view. The FBref stats suggest they are neck-and-neck in terms of all-round ability, with Geertruida last season averaging 5.38 ball recoveries and 2.37 combined tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes. In comparison, the Villa number four averaged 4.16 ball recoveries and 2.4 tackles and interceptions.

Geertruida and Konsa defensive stats compared Stat (per 90) Geertruida Konsa Ball recoveries 5.38 4.16 Tackles + interceptions 2.37 2.4 Blocks 0.53 1.06 Clearances 1.45 2.14 Aerial duel win % 63.6% 68.2% Stats from FBref

Where the Feyenoord defender edges it over the England international is his ball-playing abilities. By no means is this a weak point of Konsa’s game, but his stats are far lower than the Dutchman. Last term, Geertruida averaged a whooping 7.93 progressive passes and 2,54 progressive carries each game, compared to 3.99 progressive passes and 1.09 progressive carries.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

It is worth considering that the in-possession stats for the Feyenoord number four have been boosted by the fact he spent large parts of last season playing right-back, a position where he would naturally progress play more regularly.

For a fee of around £35m, singing Geertruida could cap off an excellent window for the Villans. They would bring in a very similar player to Konsa, plus add someone with impressive versatility into the squad. It could be an extremely smart move by Villa, who have a huge season ahead.