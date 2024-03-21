Aston Villa are currently in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League while battling it out to secure a top four finish in the Premier League.

It is safe to say the season has exceeded expectations, but if Unai Emery can claim a Champions League berth for next term along with winning the Conference League trophy, he will go down as a Villa legend.

His savvy in the transfer market has been a big factor in their recent rise, with the Spaniard luring the likes of Moussa Diaby, Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres to the club last summer.

Could a decision he made last summer come back to haunt him, however? The 52-year-old moved on a talented youngster who is shining for his new club - Jaden Philogene.

Jaden Philogene’s statistics for Hull City

The youngster made a total of six appearances for Villa before deciding to join Hull City last summer for a transfer fee of just £5m.

While on the surface it looked like a deal that benefitted both parties, his performances in the second tier perhaps indicated Emery moved him on too hastily.

In 23 appearances for Hull, Philogene has scored eight goals and registered six assists in the Championship as the club currently occupy seventh spot in the league table.

His 14 goals and assists would rank him fifth in the current Villa squad, while among his Hull teammates, Philogene ranks first for big chances created (five), shots on target per game (1.3) and successful dribbles per game (2.8), demonstrating how vital he has been to their cause this season.

How Jaden Philogene's wage compares to Villa squad

There is not a lot separating the young winger from Villa’s record signing, Diaby. Indeed, Philogene’s tally of 14 goal contributions is only one behind the Frenchman, while the current Hull gem has scored eight goals to his seven efforts for the Midlands side this term.

Aston Villa's top five highest earners Player Current weekly salary Clement Lenglet £150k-per-week Boubacar Kamara £150k-per-week Youri Tielemans £150k-per-week Moussa Diaby £130k-per-week Ollie Watkins £130k-per-week Via Capology

The former Bayer Leverkusen winger is currently earning £130k-per-week since making the move to the Premier League from the Bundesliga nine months ago, but his displays have been a far cry from this sort of salary.

Philogene, on the other hand, is earning just £9k-per-week following his arrival from Villa in 2023 and this is a staggering difference considering their attacking output is fairly similar.

This means Diaby is currently earning 14 times more than the 22-year-old. With his performances for Hull gaining the youngster plenty of plaudits, may Emery rue moving him on so soon rather than giving him a chance in the senior squad?

The Spaniard will be able to go out and splash the cash on young talent in the summer transfer market to soften the blow, but that is not the point. He had a player of considerable talent at the club who was knocking on the door.

Philogene - who has been lauded for his "ridiculous" talent by manager Liam Rosenior - has enhanced his reputation this term and should Hull gain promotion, he could even come back and haunt Emery and Villa during the 2024/25 campaign.

For just £5m, the Championship side have secured themselves a wonderful bargain, no doubt about it.