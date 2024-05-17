Cast your mind back to August 13th, 2023. Aston Villa had just been trounced 5-1 at St. James' Park to start their Premier League season off with a whimper, casting a dark blanket over a summer of excitement.

It has proved to be a match in isolation, but Sir Alex Ferguson's prophetic prediction about Unai Emery's side impressing him the most following the events of matchweek one has now come to fruition with thrilling resonance.

Villa rejoiced after Tottenham Hotspur were defeated against Manchester City in the English top flight this week as it confirmed their status as top-four finishers, securing a first-ever place in the Champions League in its modern format.

Emery has been the architect, turning the languishing outfit into an expertly wrought squadron of winners, and Ollie Watkins will be in with a confident shout for the club's Player of the Season award following an incredible campaign as the attacking focal point.

Last month, The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell hailed the England international as the "Premier League's second-best striker - maybe No 1, on current form," with Watkins scoring 27 goals and supplying 13 assists in all competitions.

His ascendency to the upper echelon of Europe's forwards is reflected through his market value, but he's not actually the most lucrative player in the Villa Park first team. That tag lies with Douglas Luiz, the true conductor of the Lions' success.

Douglas Luiz's season in numbers

Aston Villa signed Luiz from Manchester City for a fee of £15m in 2019. The Brazilian was not likely to break into Pep Guardiola's first team but had showcased his quality on loan at Girona in La Liga.

Having amassed 203 appearances for the Midlands-based side, the 5 foot 10 ace has now established himself as "one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders," also claimed by Tanswell.

He's a commanding, controlling general of a player and his energy and enterprise in the centre of the park has been a priceless part of Emery's machine, with Luiz playing 52 times in all competitions this season and posting ten goals and ten assists apiece.

His natural attacking prowess is among the highlights of his skill set, ranking among the top 10% of central midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 17% for assists and the top 15% for shot-creating actions per 90, as per FBref.

When considering that all these qualities belong to the same player, it's no wonder that Luiz has been said to do "everything that [Declan] Rice can do and better" by pundit Jermaine Pennant. It's a comment that would no doubt rankle a few but this remains a testament to the star's rise.

Premier League 23/24: Douglas Luiz vs Declan Rice Stat (per 90) Douglas Luiz Declan Rice Matches played 34 37 Matches started 34 36 Goals 9 7 Assists 5 8 Pass completion 89% 91% Big chances created 9 8 Key passes 1.5 1.2 Ball recoveries 5.3 4.7 Tackles 1.7 2.2 Duels won 4.3 (52%) 4.1 (53%) Dribble attempts 0.7 (60%) 0.6 (53%) All stats via Sofascore

It's important to remember that Arsenal fought to bring Luiz and offered three official bids in 2022 before accepting that NSWE had no interest in discussing their sensation's possible sale.

The Gunners' third-and-final offer totalled to £25m. This puny proposition was rightly batted away with the ferocity of a batsman chasing a match-winning innings.

One of the most formidable units in Europe, Arsenal are hardly going to regret the signing of Rice, but Pennant's claims might just hold some weight when comparing Luiz and Rice's statistics in the English top-flight this season, with the Villan coming out on top.

Villa can hardly say that they made the wrong call, especially when Luiz indeed perches atop the pile as Aston Villa's most valuable asset.

Douglas Luiz's transfer value in 2024

Inevitably, Emery and Monchi and all the powers that be at Villa Park will face a barrage of advances from rivals both domestic and abroad this summer.

Watkins, for example, is one of the Premier League's hottest forwards around and, as such, Manchester United have come a-calling, with talkSPORT's Alex Crook revealing that the Red Devils are plotting an audacious swoop for the Three Lions star this summer.

No transfer figure is mentioned but the 28-year-old would not come cheap, with CIES Football Observatory appraising him at £51m - though, in truth, a greater figure would be needed.

Luiz, however, is deemed to be worth closer to €80m (£69m) - according to the same source - thus outlining his increased importance to Emery's side, perhaps even ahead of Watkins.

The Brazil international is only contracted to Villa Park until 2026 but transfer insider Dean Jones stated in March that the chances of an agreement for new terms is growing - even despite reports that the one-time Girona man remains a target for the Gunners ahead of this summer.

And why not remain at the heart of a project that is just starting to stretch its roots into an illustrious sphere? Villa are demonstrating incremental growth and while there is plenty of work still to do, with Luiz continuing his journey as Emery's string-puller, there is no telling how high the ceiling is.

One thing is for certain: Aston Villa played a blinder rejecting Arsenal's advances two years ago. Standing firm has resulted in Aston Villa's place in the 2024/25 Champions League proper, with Luiz now one of the Premier League's most priceless jewels.