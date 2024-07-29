Aston Villa’s capture of Amadou Onana has certainly turned a few heads, but it is clear Unai Emery is reaping the rewards of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

This has allowed him to sign players who may not have wished to join the club a year or two ago, giving Villa the best chance of going deep in the competition.

The Onana deal was a real statement of intent. Could the club now complete a surprising signing in the coming days?

Aston Villa line up move for Manchester City midfielder

According to Football Insider, Villa have submitted a loan offer to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City this summer, as Emery moves to snap up the England international.

It looks as though his future under Pep Guardiola isn’t promising, indicating that he is keen on making a move away from the club. Everton are also showing interest in the Englishman.

While a permanent move would be the best choice for Phillips, it looks as though he is willing to accept another loan deal in order to get plenty of game time.

Villa, with their Champions League football, is perhaps a surprise option, given his recent struggles - with just three league starts last season - but could he turn out to be an ideal replacement for Douglas Luiz?

Kalvin Phillips could replace Douglas Luiz

Luiz made the move to Serie A to join Juventus, leaving a big gap to be filled in the Villa midfield. Of course, Onana will turn out to be a wonderful arrival in the Midlands, but could Phillips add some experience to the heart of the pitch?

Kalvin Phillips' stats in the Premier League last season Accurate passes per game 16.8 Touches per game 26.7 Tackles per game 1.2 Balls recovered per game 2.6 Possession lost per game 5.4 Total duels won per game 2.5 Via Sofascore

He hasn’t exactly endured the best of times since the summer of 2022, making just 41 appearances for both Man City and West Ham United, where he spent the second half of last season on loan.

Injuries and a loss of form have clearly affected the 28-year-old in recent times, but if Emery could get him back to 100% and display the confidence he did during his spell at Leeds United, then he could have a wonderful option to call upon.

John Stone, Phillips' City teammate, has praised the midfielder for his passing range, saying: “Easily his range of passing and how he’s always in the right place on the pitch, his positioning and some of the passes he plays [are] outrageous.”

This attribute could be crucial for Villa next term. During the 2020/21 season, Phillips shone for Leeds, finishing the season with an 85% pass success rate, while also averaging 1.2 key passes per game, creating five big chances, and averaging 2.6 tackles each game, showing his talents over a range of metrics.

This is the type of level that Emery will be hoping the 28-year-old can replicate should he make the move to Villa this summer.

If the Midlands side could seal a loan move for Phillips, it could be a smart piece of business, providing it doesn’t end up like his stint at West Ham last season.

Of course, any move will be a gamble, but if it pays off, Emery will have an experienced player at the heart of his midfield who has won some of the biggest prizes in the game.