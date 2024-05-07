Aston Villa are trundling toward the conclusion of a stunning campaign under Unai Emery, bogged down by injuries and the toil of a return to European competition and a fight for Champions League football.

That prized pursuit, despite the recent blip, remains on course thanks to top four-chasing rivals Tottenham Hotspur's dramatic decline, losing four on the bounce to stay seven points behind the Villans.

The Premier League high-fliers will journey to Greece to face Olympiakos in the second leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final tie on Thursday trailing 4-2 in the aggregate.

Regardless of that outcome, Villa have been in stunning showing this season, but must now build to ensure that a position among England and Europe's elite is secured and cemented. Transfer activity must be on the mark.

Aston Villa looking at La Liga star

According to Football Transfers, Aston Villa are targetting Villarreal star Alex Baena this summer following the attacker's fine form in Spain.

The 22-year-old previously played under Emery with the Yellow Submarine and Football Transfers' report compares his style of play to that of Jack Grealish - who made quite the impression as Villa captain before transferring to Manchester City for £100m in 2021.

The caveat is that he'd cost around €60m (£52m), but Villa have recently sent scouts to observe Baena in action and an official approach may well materialise in the coming months.

Why Aston Villa are interested in Alex Baena

Emery can be credited with sculpting the maiden stage of Baena's career, unleashing him from the early stage of his career and providing him with a Europa League title, won against Manchester United, with the Spaniard having chalked up ten goals and eight assists from 37 appearances under his countryman.

Making his international debut and netting his first goal for Spain last September, Baena is on the fast rise to stardom and given that clubs such as Liverpool have been in pursuit recently, Villa Park might be wise to welcome the dynamic attacking midfielder ASAP - having been hailed as a "beautiful technician" by journalist Josh Bunting.

This season, he has only scored five times from 46 appearances in all competitions, but this is not where Baena's strengths are at their sharpest, most notable.

His constant supply of assists make for a brilliant tool and it's no wonder Emery has a vested interest in a reunion, with the principal left winger racking up 16 assists.

Alex Baena: 23/24 La Liga Stats Stat # Matches played 31 Matches started 30 Goals 2 Assists 12 Pass completion 79% Big chances created 15 Key passes per game 2.5 Ball recoveries per game 3.5 Duels won per game 3.8 Stats via Sofascore

As per FBref, Baena ranks among the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 14% for shot-creating actions and the top 16% for progressive passes per 90, showcasing his creative ability that could mirror that of Grealish, who has been hailed as a "magnificent all-round player" by journalist Henry Winter.

A peculiarly-framed winger at 6 foot 4, Baena too boasts all-round versatility and while he isn't the quickest of players, his agile feet and deceptive twisting gait allow him to saunter through the half-spaces and wreak havoc with playmaking prowess - sound like anyone?

Grealish, of course, dazzled in claret and blue prior to departing for the Etihad - chalking up 73 goals and assists in 213 games for the club - with it undoubtedly big shoes to fill if Baena is looking to emulate the Englishman in the Midlands.

The seeds have been sown at Villa Park and Emery's outfit are hardly short of ambition, but this statement signing must now be made to ensure that a place among Europe's elite can be contested for once again next year, and again, and again.