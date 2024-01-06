If Aston Villa do end up finishing in the Champions League places this season, some of the credit will have to go to former manager Dean Smith, who helped to build the squad with which Unai Emery is achieving so much success.

Villa's top three scorers this season - Ollie Watkins (14), Leon Bailey (9) and Douglas Luiz (7) - were all recruited by Smith, while defender Ezri Konsa and goalkeeper Emi Martinez have started every single game for which they've been available. Right-back Matty Cash has also been heavily involved, with 15 starts from 20 games (Transfermarkt).

It's tempting to wonder how big a role another of Smith's targets could have played if Villa had been successful in their pursuit. In the summer of 2021, Villa made two bids for Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe, the second of which was worth £30m, but the Gunners simply refused to entertain any offers. Now, though, one journalist has talked up Villa's chances of bringing him to the Midlands should they choose to revive their interest.

Smith Rowe opening emerges

Smith Rowe missed five weeks of action between late October and early December through injury, but he's been fit and available for the rest of the season. Despite that, he's hardly been used by manager Mikel Arteta, only making six Premier League appearances (one from the start and five from the bench). Already, he's remained an unused substitute on eight occasions.

The cup competitions haven't offered much respite, either. Arsenal exited the League Cup at the second hurdle and Smith Rowe didn't make the XI for any of their Champions League group games.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist and transfer insider Dean Jones urged Villa to make an opportunistic return for Smith Rowe if indeed their interest is "still bubbling away". He thinks Arsenal will now be much more inclined to consider a sale, and wonders if Villa are already aware of his frustrating situation.

"Villa made a couple of bids for Smith Rowe last year, and if that interest is still bubbling away, then this would be an ideal moment to go and have another go," he said.

"I feel like Arsenal will be tempted to cash in on someone who isn't an essential first-team player. Smith Rowe is a very good player with a really good attitude and good application. I think it'd be a very good signing for Aston Villa. Part of me does wonder if they've been keeping an eye on the fact he's only started one Premier League game this season."

Smith Rowe has already shown huge promise

It's easy to forget how much excitement Smith Rowe was generating when he first broke into the Arsenal side. Jamie Carragher raved about him in the autumn of 2021, declaring that he was the "best player in the Premier League running with the ball" and describing him as a "special talent".

Meanwhile, former Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish used the nickname "the Croydon De Bruyne" during an England training session. Midway through the 2021/22 season, Smith Rowe was actually bettering the Manchester City star for assists, and minutes per goal contribution.

The Londoner would end the campaign with ten Premier League goals, earning a nomination for PFA Young Player of the Year and the Premier League's Young Player of the Season award.

90min has previously reported that Smith Rowe would consider his future in the winter if there aren't any signs of improvement in his Arsenal situation, and that moment of truth has now arrived, with Villa potentially watching on.