An update has emerged on Aston Villa and their interest in signing Gerard Deulofeu in the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Gerard Deulofeu to Aston Villa?

According to Mondo Udinese, via Sport Witness, the Villans could make a move for the Udinese winger at the end of the season, despite the fact he's currently suffering with an injury.

The report claims that Unai Emery is a 'great admirer' of the forward and has wanted to sign the wizard dating back to his time in charge of Villarreal in LaLiga, with Villa now eyeing the talent ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Deulofeu is currently out with a knee problem and is not projected to return to action until at least June which could delay any potential transfer for the attacker.

Where does Gerard Deulofeu play?

The Udinese maestro is a versatile attacker who can play in a multitude of positions and roles across the frontline, which could make him an ideal replacement for current Villa dud Leon Bailey.

In the Premier League this season, the Jamaica international has been deployed as a winger on either flank and as a supporting striker alongside Ollie Watkins under Steven Gerrard and now Emery.

The 25-year-old has produced four goals and two assists in 25 appearances - averaging a Sofascore rating of 6.64. This comes after the flop managed one goal and two assists in 18 appearances in the top-flight for Villa in 2021/22, with that an indication of how much the forward has struggled in front of goal since making the switch to England.

Deulofeu - who can also play on either flank, through the middle as a supporting striker, or as a centre forward - has plundered 15 goals and 11 assists in 50 Serie A outings for Udinese since the start of last season.

Over the last 365 days, the Spaniard ranks in the top 1% of players in his position in Europe's top five leagues for progressive passes, progressive carries, assists, and shot-creating actions per 90.

Bailey, meanwhile, ranks in the bottom 17% for progressive passes, assists, and shot-creating actions, whilst is only in the top 22% for carries per 90.

These statistics suggest that Deulofeu, who was once lauded as "unstoppable" by reporter Anthony Lopopolo, would be a significant upgrade on the current Villa forward because of the quality he has the potential to provide in the final third.

The £22k-per-week marksman's end product, both in terms of goals and assists as well as his ability to progress the ball, could allow the Villans to carry a greater attacking threat in the Premier League, which is why Emery and Johan Lange must land him this summer.