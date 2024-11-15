Still searching for their Darren Eales replacement after the CEO was forced to take a step back amid serious health concerns, Newcastle United could now turn towards a former Arsenal chief.

Newcastle's search to replace Eales

Eales is partly responsible for where Newcastle find themselves in a new era under PIF. The 52-year-old has been in the CEO role since 2022 - helping the Magpies to go from relegation scraps to Champions League nights to remember - but has now been left with no choice other than to step away from the role in what will be an emotional exit.

At this stage, especially, it's crucial that Newcastle get their next appointment right. Those at St James' Park have watched on as Eddie Howe's side continue to enjoy a season full of ups and downs, with the latest twist being an impressive 3-1 victory against high-flying Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

That 3-1 victory continued Alexander Isak's impressive run of form, finally returning to his best for the first time this season. But as the Swede continues to steal the headlines on the pitch, reports that talks over a new contract have stalled have grabbed the spotlight away from the action in a major concern for Howe.

A fresh deal for the forward should be on the list of priorities for one potential Eales replacement. According to the Daily Mail, former Arsenal executive Vinai Venkatesham is now in the running to replace Eales, with his connection to PIF's Newcastle Chief Commercial Officer Peter Silverstone potentially paying dividends.

Venkatesham was at Arsenal for four years between 2020 and 2024, playing a role in transforming the Gunners from an era of failure and back in the Champions League and competing for Premier League titles under Mikel Arteta. Now, Newcastle could be looking to make a similar jump, themselves.

Venkatesham would be a wise appointment

A qualified management accountant and someone who reportedly claims to have signed deals totalling £2bn throughout his career, it looks more and more so as if Venkatesham is the man that Newcastle should turn to. On the profit and sustainability front, Newcastle have particularly struggled - enduring a summer transfer window to forget as a result - but Venkatesham may help balance the books.

Meanwhile, any feeling of chaos amid the uncertainty that Newcastle were unfortunate to find themselves in off the pitch, will only push the likes of Isak away even more.

By appointing a new CEO, those at St James' Park can get back on track. Venkatesham's experience in signing top deals, transforming a side into a new, more successful era and potential ability to help balance the books makes him a top candidate and one that Newcastle would be wise to pursue.

Reportedly keen for a new project, a move to Tyneside may also suit the former Arsenal chief. Just how far Newcastle are from appointing a new CEO is still unknown, however, as the new year approaches.