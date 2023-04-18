Tottenham Hotspur need to get their next appointment right. For too long a club of their size has languished far away from the major honours, leading to widespread ridicule from rival fans. They should be fighting for silverware every season, yet far too often they find their campaign ended in January as they exit both cups.

However, one pitfall they cannot afford to fall into again is to hire someone to fulfil that sole purpose. Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho were born winners and had done so at every club before joining the Lilywhites. It just feels like the foundations are not in place for such a consistent assault for trophies quite yet.

Therefore, Daniel Levy could perhaps divert his attention away from these ageing mercenaries whose best days are behind them, and instead opt for someone who can lead them into the future.

Whilst Mauricio Pochettino had done so in his early stint in north London, leading them up the Premier League table and into a Champions League final, his potential return would mark a similar blunder as their recent hires.

The Argentine has only struggled since his sacking, ultimately being given the boot by PSG too, and many could argue he too fits into that category of coaches whose best days are behind them.

Therefore, of the manager list that is ever-changing, Vincent Kompany should be the outstanding candidate for where they seek to go in the future.

How is Vincent Kompany's managerial philosophy?

Having already secured promotion with his Burnley side, the rapidity with which he turned the relegated Clarets around was astounding. Joining from Anderlecht, few knew how the Belgian would manage as the squad was purged upon their exit from the top division.

Chairman Alan Pace had admitted that there was a three-year plan in place for their promotion back, but the "magic" that his appointment has worked shocked even him.

Another issue that plagued him was the play style, which many thought they knew well: they will lump it long, feed off the second balls and look to dominate in the air.

Kompany wasted no time in rewriting this script. Maintaining a 4-4-2 shape, much of the 37-year-old's philosophy was born through Pep Guardiola's tutelage. As what is essentially the antithesis to that aforementioned Burnley stereotype, suddenly short and sharp passes were exchanged to progress them up the Turf Moor field.

Patience is key for the former Manchester City defender, but a high press is even more imperative in maintaining a stranglehold on every game his teams partake in.

This enthralling style has seen them hit 91 points already in the Championship, having scored 78 times in 41 games and conceding just 30. They are both the top scorers and have conceded the least in the division.

With an identity crisis of sorts going on at Spurs, as the turgid and pragmatic football that promised trophies continues to falter, perhaps a return to the form of those early days under Pochettino could help them recapture what made the club so special.

However, they must do so without relying on relics of the past, and instead betting on the future to lead them to glory.