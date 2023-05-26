Tottenham Hotspur have had to scramble to reassess their manager options, as the time without a permanent successor to Antonio Conte grows depressingly longer.

What's the latest on Vincenzo Italiano to Tottenham Hotspur?

Although it seemed like Arne Slot's appointment might finally end the fans' suffering, Sky Sports has since suggested that many believe the Feyenoord coach was merely using Daniel Levy's interest to earn a new bumper contract at his club.

Now, Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has offered a fresh verdict with a new set of names sure to do the rounds once again.

Speaking on Sky Italia, Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano has emerged as a new proposal for both Spurs and Napoli. Di Marzio noted (as relayed by Fiorentina.it): "It's inevitable that he will end up in the crosshairs of big clubs like Napoli. If De Laurentiis were to bet on Italiano, I would find it normal. I know he is also popular abroad. He is on Tottenham’s list. Many say that Italiano has a €10m clause, but there is no release clause to release him from Fiorentina."

Is Vincenzo Italiano a good manager?

With many fans having come to terms with the prospective appointment of Slot, even convincing themselves it was an ideal move, it understandably stings to see that option then fritter away. After all, his 2.15 points-per-game average is admirable, even if the Dutch league is considered the sixth-best in Europe based on UEFA's coefficient rankings - two behind Serie A.

It leaves the hierarchy once again looking foolish, as their hilariously poor manager search rumbles on.

However, in Italiano, they would be gaining a fine young coach who has already showcased his ability to build, having steadily turned the Florence outfit into a force once again

They had finished 13th the year before his arrival, and his all-action 4-3-3 philosophy has helped to push the Viola back into European contention, where they have capitalised this season by reaching the Europa Conference League final, setting up a clash with West Ham United. They recently lost to Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia final too, with two such games in one season something Levy can only dream of.

Journalist Josh Bunting sought to praise such success, writing on Twitter: "Vincenzo Italiano has done an outstanding job there, a domestic cup final and a European semi-final. Plays a really nice brand of attractive football."

However, it was Salernitana's head coach Paulo Sousa who arguably reserved the greatest praise, breaking down the philosophy that has reignited a stagnant club. He said: "In my view, at the moment they are the fittest team in the league with top-level alternatives for every role.

"Their football expresses great aggression in the non-possession phase, with a wealth of variations in the ball possession phase that reminds me of the Dutch football of the past." This fine blend of attractive yet hard-working football is exactly what has been missing in recent years in north London.

A beautiful brand akin to the Dutch style should be enough to allow fans to forget their Slot disappointment if Italiano is the alternative. The Feyenoord coach also took his team to a European final, and his work in winning the Eredivisie this term does merit praise. However, it must conversely be noted that when he took over, the club sat only in third.

Therefore, in taking a club in disarray and making them punch above their weight in a far more challenging division, the Italian boss arguably is a better fit for what Levy wants in his new manager.