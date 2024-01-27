Just when Manchester United thought they were getting somewhere under Erik ten Hag last term, the classic case of 'second season' syndrome has set in this time around, with the Red Devils crashing out of both the League Cup and Champions League in limp fashion, as well as slipping firmly out of the race for the top four.

While injuries have arguably been a notable issue amid that stark decline, the former Ajax boss has largely been unable to get the best out of a group of players who thrived for much of 2022/23, having reached two cup finals and secured a third-place Premier League finish.

Among those to have endured a noticeable drop in form is last season's talisman, Marcus Rashford, with the England international having scored just four goals in all competitions so far this term - all of which have come in the top-flight.

Rashford's 2023/24 Premier League season by numbers 20 games (16 starts) 4 goals 2 assists 6 'big chances' created 0.9 key passes per game 40% total duels won 1.6 successful dribbles per game 11.6x possession lost per game 6 'big chances' missed Stats via Sofascore

Although the 26-year-old does have six assists to his name, such a return is still a far cry from his record of 30 goals and 11 assists across all fronts during Ten Hag's debut campaign at the helm, with the United academy graduate hardly justifying his bumper new deal.

Whether the £300k-per-week marksman is merely lacking motivation following that contract extension or is simply struggling in a floundering side, he simply hasn't hit the heights that were expected, having at times been "unstoppable" in 2023 - according to his manager.

Now enduring a campaign similar to that of 2021/22 - in which he also scored just four league goals - Rashford's inconsistency has become a frustrating problem for the club, hence the need to seek out potential world-class replacements on the left wing...

1 Vincius Jr.

Arguably the most standout candidate to usurp Rashford, Real Madrid's Vincius Jr has been mooted as a potential target for the Old Trafford outfit in recent times, with United said to be willing to fork out €150m (£130m) to sign the Brazilian - amid Madrid's possible need to cash in to fund the signing of Kylian Mbappe.

Lauded as a player who "puts fear into defenders" by former Bernabeu star, Guti, the 23-year-old could represent a stark upgrade on the left flank, having scored ten times and contributed four assists in all competitions in 2023/24.

As for last season, the Champions League winner's tally of 44 goal involvements even surpassed what Rashford was able to achieve, notably recording 12 goals and assists in as many games in Europe's elite competition, en route to reaching the last four.

A clinical and creative presence in the final third, what also sets the former Flamengo man apart is his dribbling prowess, as he ranks in the top 1% among his fellow wingers in Europe's top five leagues for progressive carries and successful take-ons per 90 - with Rashford, by contrast, ranking in just the top 50% and the top 33% for those same two metrics, respectively.

Of course, such a deal would no doubt be an ambitious one for Ten Hag and for the new Sir Jim Ratcliffe regime, yet a club of United's size shouldn't certainly aim their sights high.

2 Rafael Leao

Reports in Italy back in October also suggested that the Red Devils were keeping an eye on AC Milan sensation, Rafael Leao, with the Portuguese starlet potentially able to leave the San Siro side for the 'right offer'.

Valued at €100m (£86m) - according to CIES Football Observatory - the 24-year-old has racked up six goals and six assists this season, having enjoyed a particularly impressive 2022/23 campaign, in which he registered 16 goals and 15 assists.

Described as a player with a "killer mentality" by journalist Zach Lowy, the former Lille star - like Vinicius and Rashford - can operate off the left or in a central role if required, with such versatility also likely appealing to Ten Hag and Co.

Having previously admitted that Rashford is someone he views as a role "model", Leao could be in line to take the Englishman's place sooner rather than later.

3 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Sticking with Serie A, Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also appears to be on the radar of those at United - as well as a handful of other European clubs - with 90min reporting late last year that the Red Devils had sent scouts to watch the Georgian in action in Naples.

Formerly something of an unknown quantity after beginning his career in his homeland and in Russia, the 22-year-old announced himself to the wider world after a dazzling debut season in Italy, helping to lead Luciano Spaletti's side to Scudetto glory last season.

That stellar campaign saw the Tbilisi native bag 14 goals and 17 assists from his left-wing berth, with journalist Rory Smith describing him as "untamed" and "really, really good fun" to watch.

A return of five goals and five assists this time around for the struggling Italian champions is hardly the most eye-catching, yet his performances last season certainly warrant the interest from Old Trafford.

4 Nico Williams

Ratcliffe could also look to Spain to find a youthful successor to Rashford, with Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams said to be an 'ideal option' for the summer window - as per an exclusive from UtdDistrict earlier this month.

Still just 21, the Pamplona-born menace has chalked up 16 goals and assists from the flanks for the Basque side this season, having made "incredible progress" in recent years, according to talent scout Jacek Kulig.

With a £43m release clause in his current deal with Bilbao, the 11-cap Spain international could represent a more affordable target for United this year - the youngster also ranking in the top 7% and the top 5% for progressive carries and successful take-ons per 90, respectively.

5 Kaoru Mitoma

There's no denying that the hype surrounding Kaoru Mitoma has somewhat faded this season, with the Japanese star - who has been the subject of interest from United in recent times - scoring only three goals and providing just six assists.

That being said, the 26-year-old enjoyed a truly breakout 2022/23 campaign for Brighton and Hove Albion, proving himself a truly "magic" talent - as described by The Athletic's Seb Stafford-Bloor - with his 18 goal involvements.

Pundit Tony Cascarino has even boldly claimed that the former Union Saint-Gilloise talent is "like watching Ryan Giggs at his very best", while the BBC's Garth Crooks has stated that Mitoma looks like a "United player".

If the £70m wizard can get anywhere close to emulating the success of fellow winger, Giggs - who won 13 league titles in a glittering stint at the Theatre of Dreams - then United would be in for a real treat.

Rashford, beware.