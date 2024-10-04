A "brilliant" Everton player could now miss his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United through injury, having seemingly picked up an issue in training.

Everton juggling injuries ahead of Newcastle clash

The Blues are back in action on Saturday evening, taking on the Magpies at Goodison Park in what should be an entertaining contest. Last weekend, Sean Dyche's side secured a priceless 2-1 win at home to Crystal Palace, as they got their first victory of the season.

Everton may fancy their chances of two wins in succession, even though Newcastle drew at home to Manchester City in their last league outing, with Eddie Howe's men actually flattering to deceive in plenty of performances in 2024/25 to date and much poorer on their travels.

Injuries are giving Dyche a headache, however, not least to Jarrad Branthwaite, with the 22-year-old suffering a quad issue, as confirmed by journalist Lewis Steele this week: "Believe Jarrad Branthwaite has suffered a fresh injury concern and is facing a battle to be fit for Everton's clash against Newcastle on Saturday. Quad injury."

Elsewhere, Seamus Coleman and Armando Broja are definitely absent from the weekend action, so Everton are without some talented and experienced heads. Now, another setback has emerged, with a key man facing a race against time to be fit.

Everton hit with injury blow to "brilliant" defender

Taking to X, injury expert Ben Dinnery shared the news that Everton left-back Vitalii Mykolenko has likely picked up a calf injury in training on Friday after Dyche's press conference, making him a huge doubt for the Newcastle game.

Not having Mykolenko fit for Saturday's match would be a tough one to take for Everton supporters, with the Ukrainian becoming such a consistent performer from his left-back role, making the position his own.

This season, the 25-year-old has started five Premier League games, averaging 3.4 clearances per game, and Blues captain James Tarkowski has lauded him in the past: "He’s been brilliant, he’s come against some really good players. He deserves a goal."

It remains to be seen if Mykolenko will be passed fit by the time kickoff arrives, but to see him pick up an injury on the eve of the Newcastle game is cruel luck for Dyche, who needs as much good fortune as possible currently, as he looks to take more pressure off his shoulders.

If the £58,000-a-week Ukraine international is ruled out, it may be that Ashley Young needs to switch to left-back, but potentially having the 39-year-old up against Anthony Gordon is a worrying prospect, should the former Everton man start on the right wing with Harvey Barnes on the left.