Everton finally return to domestic football tonight, with international duty over and the realities of their relegation battle back to haunt them.

However, it is not quite the dismal picture that it once was, as Sean Dyche's introduction has marked a sharp upturn in form that had seen them clamber out from the drop zone. Wins for AFC Bournemouth and West Ham United over the weekend have now seen them return, but tonight's clash with Tottenham Hotspur marks a fine opportunity to once again leapfrog them.

With no permanent manager set to share the dugout with the former Burnley boss, it adds another challenging dynamic to an already tricky fixture under floodlights at Goodison Park.

However, it is likely these factors that will instigate a thunderous atmosphere on Merseyside.

From their last match, a fine 2-2 draw at Chelsea, few is expected to change, but the Lilywhites pose a wholly different threat to the Blues. As such, perhaps Dyche will seek to seize the initiative tonight, and instead of employing someone like Ben Godfrey again, Vitaliy Mykolenko could instead take his place as a more natural full-back.

Will Vitaliy Mykolenko play against Spurs?

There will be great demand for Ellis Simms to earn his place in the starting lineup following his stunning late equaliser against the west London outfit.

Indeed, the young forward finally opened his account for the senior side in that clash, making a mockery of Kalidou Koulibaly before finding the net in a way that neither Neal Maupay nor Dominic Calvert-Lewin have managed this term.

That said, there should also be a clamour for Mykolenko to start as he will likely have a far greater bearing on the result.

The Ukrainian missed some of their recent games through illness, he has easily recovered since then. In fact, the 23-year-old even featured in his country's defeat to England, battling well with an imperious Bukayo Saka.

Now, he could earn a recall in an effort to neutralise Spurs' biggest asset in their wing-backs; especially their new man Pedro Porro on the right flank.

Having joined in January, Tottenham's Spaniard has grown more and more competent within their system with each passing game week. Should Godfrey continue at full-back, it would essentially be an admittance that they will not be attacking down that wing.

However, by instead starting Mykolenko, it injects some danger into the proceedings as the former Sporting CP man cannot roam freely down his flank. The youngster must be wary of where his opposite number is, and as such it could see their biggest threat neutered.

As such, it could leave the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son isolated up front, which Dyche will likely hope to ensure.

Not only this but the 5 foot 11 left back does boast some dependable statistics that suggest he would hardly offer a downgrade to the natural centre-back he would replace. This campaign he has averaged 2.5 clearances, 1.2 interceptions and 1.6 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

It also must not be forgotten just how important the £58k-per-week dynamo became during their toughest run of fixtures last season, where he made himself an "Everton hero" with a thunderous volley at Leicester City, according to journalist Joe Thomas.

Perhaps he could seek to recapture that form tonight against tough opposition, and once again play a huge role in avoiding the drop.