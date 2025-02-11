As the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park approaches, Everton have been handed a potential boost on the injury front with one player now back in training ahead of the game.

Everton injury news

There's no denying the impact that David Moyes has made at the beginning of his second stint in charge of Everton. The Toffees have even been free-scoring at times and remain on course for Premier League survival. Liverpool will be their biggest test yet, however. The Reds have lost just one league game all season and are yet to suffer defeat on the road in the top flight.

That said, their shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup last time out should certainly hand Everton plenty of hope in pursuit of their second derby victory in a row at Goodison Park.

Everton, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from defeat of their own, meanwhile. The Toffees also suffered FA Cup defeat last time out, losing 2-0 at home to Bournemouth.

With both Merseyside rivals seeking victory, Moyes will be relieved by his side's recent injury boost. As revealed by the manager, Vitaliy Mykolenko has now returned to Everton training and could yet feature against Liverpool.