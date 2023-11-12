Highlights Everton secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace, extending their recent run of form and making it three wins in four Premier League matches.

Vitaliy Mykolenko was a standout performer for Everton, contributing both defensively and offensively with his recent goalscoring form.

It was another player who really showed just why he's such an important asset to the team.

Everton continued their recent upturn in form on their travels down to South London, Sean Dyche's Toffees making it three wins from their last four Premier League encounters with a barnstorming 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace.

It was an all-action affair between Roy Hodgson's Eagles and the confident Merseysiders, Vitaliy Mykolenko opening the scoring for the away side with barely a minute gone on the clock before both sides ended up sharing out the goals back and forth in an enthralling watch.

Idrissa Gueye would end up being the hero on the day for the visiting Toffees however, the 34-year-old scoring only his fifth-ever goal in Everton colours from 154 appearances to win the tight and exhilarating contest.

It was the number 19 for the Blues who stood out though amongst a sterling collective display, Mykolenko now with two goals in his last two games for Dyche's in-form side even whilst playing at full-back.

Vitaliy Mykolenko's performance vs Crystal Palace

The Ukrainian defender has gone from a player in and out of his manager's first-team plans to one of the first names on Dyche's team sheet recently, Mykolenko excelling after an initially tricky transition to the demands of English football.

The former Dynamo Kyiv man has given the Blues another attacking outlet to help the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin advance forward in the past few contests, exemplified in his efforts against the Eagles last time out.

He would set the tone at Selhurst Park from minute one, placing a thumping header past Sam Johnstone in the opposing goal before many Palace and Everton fans had even taken to their respective seats in the stadium.

He was also pivotal when the Blues found themselves regularly under the cosh up against the Eagles, wave after wave of attacking pressure usually kickstarted by Palace livewire Eberechi Eze snuffed out by Mykolenko and his defensive teammates competently more times than not - the Ukrainian star clearing the ball away from danger five times, whilst also launching himself into three tackles during the 90 minutes per Sofascore.

One of those standout teammates was James Tarkowski, the former Burnley man - who played under Dyche at Turf Moor - rock solid throughout his side's 3-2 win.

James Tarkowski's stats vs Crystal Palace

The 32-year-old is still performing at the peak of his powers despite his lengthy career inevitably winding down, performing at his previous Burnley best now with his current employers which saw him routinely impress over over 219 appearances in total for the Clarets.

Against the Eagles, the ageing defender did uncharacteristically display chinks in his defensive armour for Odsonne Edouard to net a disastrous equaliser at 2-2 - failing to sense the danger of a dropping ball, expecting Jordan Pickford to come off his line with the ex-Celtic sharp shooter poking home from lax defending when that wasn't forthcoming.

James Tarkowski vs Palace in numbers Touches 55 Pass Accuracy 22/31 (71%) Clearances 8 Blocked Shots 3 Interceptions 2 Tackles 5 Duels Won 10/13 Dribble Success 100% Stats via Sofascore.

Still, that was the only blemish present on the defender's otherwise very impressive afternoon. Everton's lofty captain was authoritative and imposing when needed minus this error, hailed as "brilliant" by one fan on social media subsequently.

He would win a remarkable ten duels that came his way at Selhurst Park, alongside clearing the ball away from danger eight times when Palace pressure nearly became unbearable to thwart per Sofascore.

A last-man tackle won by Tarkowski during the match was also pivotal to keep the Eagles at bay, Gueye winning the game for the resolute Blues late on with the 32-year-old key.

Dyche will continue picking his experienced centre-back to shore up his backline in the pursuit of more wins, an integral seasoned veteran at the back slotting in nicely next to breakthrough partner Jarrad Branthwaite who is a whole 11 years younger than his counterpart.