An unknown name has thrown his name into the mix for the managerial vacancy at Sheffield Wednesday, according to reports.

What's the latest Sheffield Wednesday news?

After the shock departure of Darren Moore earlier this week, Wednesday have been busy looking for a replacement as they prepare for their first season back in the Championship.

The news came as a surprise to fans after the 49-year-old had just steered the Owls back to the second tier of English football, with the club embarking on a historic playoff run that saw them overturn the biggest deficit in League One playoff history, coming back from 4-0 down to beat Peterborough before a last-minute Josh Windass goal against Barnsley sealed their return.

Out of seemingly nowhere, club chairman Dejphon Chansiri announced Moore's departure, with The Star reporting that the two parties came to a mutual agreement for the 49-year-old to leave due to their differing transfer policies.

In the aftermath, Wednesday have begun their search for his replacement, with former Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal sensationally linked with a return to the club, but The Star has now reported that former Chaves manager Vitor Campelos has now put his name forward to Chansiri to take charge at Hillsborough.

Will Vitor Campelos take charge at Sheffield Wednesday?

Campelos is far from the only name in the mix for the vacant managerial job at Wednesday, so it remains to be seen how likely it is that he'll be taking charge of the club ahead of next season.

Having spent the last two years at Chaves, the 48-year-old was a resounding success at the club, guiding them to promotion and a return to Portuguese's top flight in 2022, before leading them to a seventh-place finish in their first year back, one point short of their greatest ever league campaign.

After being linked to several Championship clubs, the Portuguese coach left Chaves earlier this month, but is keen to get straight back into management and has apparently identified the Wednesday job as one of great interest to him.

Campelos' preferred formation is a 4-4-1-1, a shape that Wednesday aren't too familiar with, so if he were to get the job, it's likely the club's tactical approach would change significantly, but as he has previously shown in Portugal, his ability to navigate a team to success after promotion to a higher division could bode well for his chances on securing the job.