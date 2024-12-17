Wolverhampton Wanderers fans will be praying that a change in manager will inspire the Old Gold players to leap out of those dreaded relegation spaces in the Premier League.

At the moment, the top-flight standings are hard to digest from a Wolves fan's perspective, with just nine points next to their stuttering club's name, as Gary O'Neil bowed out with just two wins

picked up from his last 16 league contests.

Now, it's time for a fresh approach at the Wolves helm to try and save their dying season, with one name edging closer to taking over from O'Neil.

The latest on Vitor Pereira to Wolves

Various outlets are reporting the fact Al-Shabab manager Vitor Pereira is set to be the former AFC Bournemouth manager's successor, with GIVEMESPORT stating that a deal could already be wrapped up.

Wolves certainly haven't messed about in finding a quick replacement for the 44-year-old, with Pereira's appointment one that will no doubt come with intrigue attached to it, considering the Portuguese manager has never graced the English game from the sidelines.

But, he could be just what the Old Gold need in attempting to resurrect their campaign, with the in-demand 56-year-old boasting seven victories from 12 this season in the Saudi Pro League.

Of course, the demands of the Premier League are a different kettle of fish altogether, but his new methods could also mean certain frozen-out individuals at Molineux gain more opportunities moving forward, including notable Wolves dud Goncalo Guedes.

He could even become the club's next iteration of Pedro Neto if everything slots into place under Pereira, particularly when you consider his previous excellent numbers from the wings.

Pereira's very own Pedro Neto at Wolves

Away from picking up those wins for Al-Shabab this season, Pereira has also made his current employers very easy on the eye to watch, with 49 strikes flooding in from his 30 games in charge of the Middle East outfit.

Often utilising the 3-4-3 formation there - something Wolves have experience of - Guedes could be in for a shout of more first-team chances if Pereira uses this same set-up at Molineux, having once starred all across the attacking positions at Valencia before making a major £27.5m switch to England a reality.

Guedes' numbers by position for Valencia Position Games played Goals scored Assists LW 102 16 17 SS 27 13 7 CF 18 4 6 RW 14 1 0 AM 4 0 0 RW 2 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

But, it's obvious his best position when at the Mestalla was down the left flank, with a stunning 16 goals and 17 assists amassed from 102 games.

Unfortunately, since his move to Wolves, Guedes hasn't been able to dazzle in a similar way on the left, with zero goals and assists coming his way from that spot.

But, he will be gifted a clean slate in the West Midlands under the fresh reign of Pereira, as the 56-year-old is tasked with getting the best out of the "lightning" quick attacker having been labelled that by European football expert Andy Brassell. That trait is certainly one he shares with the former Old Gold winger.

Dazzling wide play isn't the only similarity between Guedes and Neto in their approach down the wings, with the ability to score an audacious effort like the one above also linking the pair together.

Scoring twice in the EFL Cup this season, it wouldn't be a stretch to state that the former Valencia man was just a background figure under O'Neil.

Now, however, his importance could increase as Pereira prepares to walk into the building to leave his mark on proceedings.

Perhaps he could unleash a new Neto-like figure in the much-maligned Guedes.