Arsenal are thriving on the pitch of late, with Mikel Arteta's well-oiled machine seemingly cruising towards the Premier League title.

His side is easy on the eye, relentless in their work rate, and as such boast both one of the best attacks and the best defences in the division. Try as they may, Manchester City have a tough task on their hand usurping the Gunners as they enter the climax of the season.

This title charge has been a product of the culture shift at the Emirates, which their young Spanish boss instigated by ruthlessly offloading all who he deemed to be dead wood. Instead, he would replace them with young, hungry assets all with a point to prove; a point they are so emphatically making this season.

What makes things even more special around north London is that the squad is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the good work the club is doing, with many of their loanees thriving too.

One such example is Folarin Balogun, who has taken his opportunity to star in Ligue 1 with both hands. He will envision a future where he can challenge for that starting striker spot, but signing Vitor Roque would arguably stunt his growth by adding another blockade to his pathway.

Who is Vitor Roque?

Having recently visited London to discuss the proposals of the numerous European teams vying for the Brazilian, Arsenal are reportedly one of many elite options for the 18-year-old to choose from.

Having scored three goals in just four games this campaign, building upon his 14-goal tally from the season prior, this wonderkid does seem to be the next big thing to come out of South America.

Such is his pedigree, Brazil's former national team coach Luiz Felipe Scolari even claimed: "He will become one of the greatest players we have ahead of us." High praise indeed.

Whilst the idea of such a purchase seems so exciting, what Balogun has done this season cannot be ignored. Across 27 appearances in the French top flight, the 21-year-old boasts 17 goals and a further two assists. For reference, Kylian Mbappe only has two more league goals than him.

Arteta has even admitted to standing up and taking note, as he claimed: "When you look at the numbers and what he is doing, it’s just incredible. It’s very rare to see that. But he’s got something special, that’s why we decided to give him a long-term contract and have faith in him."

However, signing added direct competition for his role would likely only see him slide further down the pecking order despite his blistering form. If anyone has deserved to now challenge for the first team it is Balogun.