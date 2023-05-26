Chelsea's transfer policy has shifted dramatically since the arrival of Todd Boehly, although the financial backing has remained. It seems that the American is keen to move the west London outfit away from Roman Abramovich's here-and-now approach, instead planning for the long term in order to forge a successful dynasty that can span many years.

Acquisitions like Olivier Giroud, Pedro and Thiago Silva, whilst successful in their own different ways, are expected to be few and far between given that, of the 16 new signings since last summer, only three are aged 28 or over.

However, it is fair to say that as the one-year anniversary of the takeover nears, this largely has been a failed venture. Three managers and a mid-table finish is far from the trajectory fans would have envisioned for this term.

That is not set to deter the hierarchy from continuing to pump funds into the club though, as this summer window promises to be yet another big one.

Already the rumours are swirling about who the Blues might welcome into Stamford Bridge, with one such report noting a potential move that would align with this new-look philosophy.

Who is Vitor Roque?

As per Mundo Deportivo, noting earlier in the week, Chelsea have leapfrogged Barcelona in the race for Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque, who boasts a supposedly sparkling future ahead of him.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a fine year for Club Athletico Paranaense, recording 12 goal contributions in 20 league games. Remarkably, this is his third year in senior football, thus marking the teenager out as a truly special talent and worthy of the €35m (£30m) price tag claimed in the report.

An athletic striker with a burst of pace, yet boasting quick feet that can dazzle defences, it was not long before the Ronaldo Nazario comparisons inevitably came.

The 46-year-old enjoyed successful spells across plenty of Europe's elite, scoring for Inter Milan, AC Milan, Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSV Eindhoven. It is tough to pinpoint where the apex of a career plagued with injuries came, but it was his 54 goals in 57 games in Holland that truly made the rest of the continent take note, having come through at Cruzeiro just like Roque.

He would go on to terrorise defenders with his unparalleled pace and power, scoring 295 club goals, winning two Ballon d'Or's and playing a huge role in two World Cup successes with Brazil.

So, to have the man himself suggest that this young marksman "is going to fly so high," fuelled the comparisons further. Roque's father, Juvenal, even acknowledged such adulation by noting: "It's exciting to know that the best in the world is praising my son, and that he is following the path of O Fenomeno."

With Mauricio Pochettino soon to take over in the Chelsea dugout, his work in moulding Harry Kane into one of the world's finest forwards should be another reason for this teenage gem to consider the switch.

The Argentinian handed the England captain his breakthrough in the 2014/15 campaign where he would score 31 goals, continuing to nurture him into the striker who is now the second-highest scorer in Premier League history.

With the potential Roque boasts, there is no reason why he cannot follow suit under his tutelage. After all, former national team coach Luiz Felipe Scolari has promised: "He will become one of the greatest players we have ahead of us."

He arguably has no better chance of being just that than in west London under Pochettino.