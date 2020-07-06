Bescot Stadium

Key Information about Bescot Stadium

Bescot Stadium, also known as the Bank’s Stadium for sponsorship purposes is the current home of Walsall Football Club. Walsall moved to Bescot Stadium in August 1990 after moving from their previous home of Fellows Park, which had been their ground for 94 years.

The new stadium has an all-seater capacity of 11,300 and comprises four stands; the HomeServe Stand, Main Stand, St Francis Group Community Stand, and University of Wolverhampton Stand.

A history of Bescot Stadium

As a result of Terry Ramsden’s takeover of Walsall in 1986, the move to a new stadium was identified immediately with plans acquired for the move to a new site in the town. Work began on Bescot Stadium in 1989, and the stadium was opened one year later ahead of the 1990-91 season by Sir Stanley Matthews. The first competitive game was played a week after a friendly loss against Aston Villa, as just over 5,000 spectators watched the Saddlers draw 2-2 with Torquay United.

The first goal was famously an own goal which was scored by Walsall defender Matt Bryant after just 65 seconds, and the first goal scored for Walsall was by Stuart Rimmer. The stadium was originally built to accommodate standing areas for fans, though in 1992 the capacity was reduced from over 11,000 to 9,800 which meant the away supporters terrace was filled with seats. During the 2002-03 season, the Tile Choice Stand (formerly known as the Gilbert Alsop Stand) was extended to make the season all-seated and hold a capacity of 11,300 which still stands to this day.

Walsall agreed a sponsorship deal with Bank’s Brewery back in 2007, and in turn, the name of the stadium officially changed from the Bescot Stadium to the Bank’s Stadium – this sponsorship deal extended by the club in 2016 to run until the summer of 2022.

The West Midlands based stadium famously hosted its second concert in the summer of 2015, where 14,000 fans watched Elton John perform. The Saddlers originally had plans to develop multiple stands in the stadium in 2005; however, due to the club’s misfortune in regaining their Championship status back then, the plans have been put on hold ever since. In 2008, the club attempted to sell the stadium to Walsall Council, though this fell through due to insufficient funds to purchase the stadium.

Tickets to Watch Walsall at Bescot Stadium

Tickets to Bescot Stadium can be purchased in person at the stadium’s Ticket Office, as well as over the phone and online via the club’s e-ticketing website. The Ticket Office is located at the front of the Main Stand and is open weekdays from 9.15am to 4.30pm.

Adult ticket prices range from £18-23, and all under-18 tickets are priced at just £10. under-12s can watch all home league games for free by joining Swifty’s Squad and attending each match with a full-paying adult. Full adult season ticket prices start from £250, and under-21s from £125.

