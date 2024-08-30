It wouldn't quite be a transfer window without Leeds United leaving some of their business right until the death, with the Whites expected to have an extremely busy deadline day if reports are anything to go off.

Both Ao Tanaka and Isaac Schmidt are expected to arrive in through the door across the course of the jam-packed day, with Tanaka all but confirmed, as more last gasp deals are now eyed up potentially by the Championship giants.

Daniel Farke and Co won't be giving up on this major deal right at the end of the window, with the wheels back into motion over a switch happening before the day is out.

Leeds trying to seal late deal for new attacker

As per an exclusive report from GIVEMESPORT, the second tier promotion hopefuls are still actively trying to get a deal over the line for SC Freiburg midfielder Roland Sallai to dramatically pack his bags for England.

The report suggests that Leeds will attempt to get a deal done as soon as possible for the Hungary international at the very last minute owing to fears that other clubs in Europe could try and hijack a deal, with the 27-year-old an in-demand man away from just having plenty of admirers in West Yorkshire.

Any last gasp deal will cost Leeds £10m, according to GIVEMESPORT, which doesn't feel like a ludicrous price to pay, for a man who is a fully fledged Hungary international and known to be a competent performer in the top league in Germany.

If this transfer does take place, Leeds will have a whole host of new attacking options to call from, with the likes of Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon already in the building, alongside the fresh capture of Ao Tanaka offering the Whites more centrally.

What Sallai can offer Leeds

Both Sallai and Tanaka will be familiar with each other, having both played out in Germany for a large spell of their careers to date, with the Japan international notching up 95 appearances for Fortuna Dusseldorf, before the allure of England came calling.

Sallai is also a very experienced figure in German football, and will want to take to his new challenge in the Championship like a duck to water, having amassed impressive figures for Freiburg over a number of seasons now.

Sallai's numbers for Freiburg by position Position played Games played Goals scored Assists RW 101 20 14 LW 20 3 0 SS 16 2 3 CF 12 0 0 RM 8 0 5 AM 3 1 0 LM 1 1 1 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Capable of playing all across the midfield if necessary, Farke and Co will be taken aback by how versatile and adaptable Sallai can be, with goals and assists tallied up wherever he's thrown into action.

Tanaka is the same, with the Japanese gem capable of playing in a holding role alongside the likes of Ilia Gruev or Ethan Ampadu, but also more than at home playing in Joel Piroe's spot just behind the main striker, as both signings give Leeds some extra depth, ahead of what will be another gruelling push for promotion.

His major plus, away from picking up ten goals and eight assists when donning a Dusseldorf strip from 95 games to date, is his bravery and energy to go and reclaim the ball, with an impressive 5.7 ball recoveries managed last season in the Bundesliga 2 per clash.

Capable of hammering home efforts like this one when playing for his native country, with 13 strikes managed from 52 senior Hungary call-ups, both last-gasp switches would give Leeds some extra class, softening the blows of Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville exiting in the process.

Sallai might well even end up being Leeds' final bit of business across what has been a disorienting window, to say the least for Farke's men, but it would see the West Yorkshire club finish with a bang.