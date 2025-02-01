Liverpool finished the league phase of the 2024/25 Champions League season on Wednesday night with a 3-2 defeat to Dutch giants PSV away from Anfield.

The Reds had won all seven of their matches in the competition prior to that match, which meant that they had already qualified for the last 16, and Arne Slot made the decision to go with a younger group for the clash.

Jayden Danns, Harvey Elliott, and James McConnell were among the young stars who were given a chance to shine, with a host of first-team players not selected for the squad.

Tyler Morton, however, was not selected in the starting line-up and could be one of the players to move on from Anfield before the end of the January transfer window.

Premier League club eyeing Tyler Morton

According to talkSPORT, West Ham United are considering an approach to sign the English central midfielder before the deadline on Monday.

The report claims that the 22-year-old midfielder is not currently in Slot's plans at Anfield and that a move away to play regular Premier League football could be an attractive option for him.

However, it adds that there has not been any contact between the two clubs at this moment in time, and it is unclear as to whether the Hammers would be interested in a loan or a permanent deal for the England U21 international.

With this interest from West Ham, albeit not far advanced, in mind, Liverpool must brutally ditch the academy graduate from the club before the deadline, selling him to their Premier League rivals.

Why Liverpool should sell Tyler Morton

The English midfielder turns 23 this year and has not made a single appearance in the Premier League, or started in the Champions League, this season, which aligns with talkSPORT's claim that he is not in Slot's plans.

Six midfielders between the ages of 21 and 26 have played in the Premier League for the Reds this term, which shows that there is huge competition in that area of the pitch that is not going anywhere any time soon, which is why it seems unlikely that Morton is going to break into the side.

Morton also reportedly earns more (£12k) than McConnell (£3.1k) per week, despite the 20-year-old, who is two years younger than him, seemingly being ahead of him in the pecking order.

McConnell started against PSV, whilst Morton was left on the bench, and Slot revealed after the game that he was so impressed with the youngster that there will not be a loan exit for him this month.

James McConnell Vs PSV Minutes 90 Pass accuracy 85% Duels won 7/12 Tackles 4 Interceptions 3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 20-year-old ace caught the eye as a defensive enforcer in the middle of the park against the Dutch side, and clearly did enough to impress his manager.

This also makes it easier to cash in on Morton this summer because it shows that the club potentially have an even bigger talent than him, given Slot's selection and transfer decision, who is also two years younger and on much less money.

Related Liverpool hold concrete interest in "exceptional" £50m Salah replacement The Reds now hold concrete interest in a forward who has been in impressive form this season, as a potential heir to the Egyptian.

Therefore, Liverpool, who are well stocked in his position in the here and now and for the future, should ruthlessly sell the dud before the deadline on Monday, amid interest from West Ham.