West Ham United are at the start of an exciting new era, and Julen Lopetegui has certainly been backed by the board as he seeks to get the Irons flying.

Over £120m has been spent, and with James Ward-Prowse heading for the exit door, joining Nottingham Forest in a loan move, West Ham are looking to strengthen the middle of the park.

West Ham transfer news

According to The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg, West Ham are hoping to complete the signing of Chelsea talent Carney Chukwuemeka before the deadline.

This eleventh-hour deal is separate from the ongoing talks to sign Carlos Soler from Paris Saint-Germain and would not negatively impact that move. Chukwuemeka would join on loan, with the door open for a permanent solution down the line.

The Telegraph's Mike McGrath has followed up that report by suggesting that the Hammers are actively working to get the deal done for Chukwuemeka, albeit with rivals clubs also interested in the youngster.

What Carney Chukwuemeka would bring to West Ham

Chukwuemeka signed for Chelsea from Aston Villa for a fee in the region of £20m in 2022, but injuries and a consequent fall down the pecking order have limited him to just 27 appearances - starting only two top-flight fixtures last year.

Regardless, the £100k-per-week midfielder has so much potential and could find the London Stadium provides him with the platform to go from strength to strength and really announce him to the Premier League.

He's even been hailed as an "absolute 10/10 talent" by scout Jacek Kulig, invariably performing with silky dribbling and an eagerness to get on the ball and make things happen.

Carney Chukwuemeka: Career Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Central midfield 48 5 11 Attacking midfield 24 7 3 Left midfield 2 0 0 Defensive midfield 2 0 1 Centre-forward 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

He's a dynamic player but Chukwuemeka would likely find himself operating in the centre of the park, thrusting forward and opening circles of space in the opponent's half, in turn allowing Mohammed Kudus to zap forward down the flank, or perhaps creating an opening for Jarrod Bowen to latch onto and strike true, ball to net.

He's demonstrated something of an aptitude for an assist, and this could see the 20-year-old grow into his skin as a superb Ward-Prowse upgrade, with the Forest-bound free-kick specialist falling to the fringe since Lopetegui's arrival, lacking mobility and success when not in a dead-ball situation.

Ward-Prowse ranks among the top 8% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists and the top 15% for shot-creating actions per 90, as per FBref. Nice going, right?

Sure, but such high-ranking metrics derive from his set-piece deliveries. In regard to his production in open play, he ranks among the bottom 43% for progressive passes, the bottom 15% for progressive carries and the bottom 9% for tackles per 90.

Chukwuemeka is a vibrant talent, bursting onto the scene, and he would be a significant upgrade on West Ham's one-trick pony. He must be signed.