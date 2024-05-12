Arne Slot might not have been anointed as the new Liverpool manager yet but the managerial saga to find Jurgen Klopp's successor is cut and dried at this point, with Fabrizio Romano rubber-stamping the deal.

Liverpool have enjoyed some lofty heights under Klopp's guidance but there are several pressing concerns heading into this new era, with the future of Darwin Nunez arguably the most important point of contention for FSG's CEO of Football, Michael Edwards.

Whether the Uruguay international will be Liverpool's first-choice striker next season remains to be seen at this early stage, and while there have been some promising reports regarding fresh faces to could make an impression at a new-look Liverpool side, Slot might find that turning to his compatriot Cody Gakpo would present the perfect internally-found solution.

Cody Gakpo's season in numbers

Liverpool welcomed Gakpo to Merseyside in January 2023 following the Netherlands star's impressive three-goal World Cup campaign in Qatar, beating Manchester United to his signature in a £35m deal.

Last season, despite Liverpool's torrid performances, the 25-year-old scored seven goals and added three assists from just 17 Premier League stats, "hailed for his "special skill set" by Reds assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

Many will have hoped for him to raise his game several levels this season, and while Gakpo has enjoyed a measure of success as one of Liverpool's forwards, he has not had a seamless ride.

Still, he's scored 15 goals from 30 starting appearances in all competitions this term and has been utilised across a range of positions to ameliorate a staggering injury-stricken period throughout the campaign.

The 6 foot 1 ace could benefit greatly from a new manager in Slot who could realise his quality and place him in a regular and unchanging position, for the most part.

Moreover, with Julian Ward back at Liverpool, heading FSG's new player development strategy, Gakpo could find the diligent care needed to identify his strengths and use them in a way that would fit the new infrastructure on Merseyside.

Why Cody Gakpo could star under Slot

Gakpo has failed to cement a regular starting role in the Premier League for Liverpool but he has more than enough quality and style to cement a place as the striker of Slot's system.

The Feyenoord head coach emphasises heavy-intensity, fluid and fast-paced attacking football, and Gakpo boasts the modern outlook on his craft to make an impression and potentially oust Nunez as the No. 1 focal frontman.

After all, as per FBref, the Dutchman ranks among the top 19% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 7% for shot-creating actions, the top 12% for passes attempted, the top 6% for progressive passes, the top 17% for progressive carries, the top 10% for successful take-ons and the top 2% for tackles per 90.

This is an incredible array of noteworthy metrics that highlight Gakpo's inborn technical skill and intelligence, emphasising progression through means of distribution and as a vehicle himself.

By driving into dangerous positions, Gakpo is able to maintain a sense of dynamism that surpasses the lion's share of centre-forwards in the Premier League - it is for this reason that Klopp has opted to deploy him across a range of positions this season.

Cody Gakpo: Liverpool Stats by Position 23/24 Position Apps Goals Assists Centre-forward 25 11 3 Left winger 12 3 3 Central midfield 7 0 0 Right winger 7 1 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Naturally, the £120k-per-week talent is at his most potent when placed in his preferred position at centre-forward, but he invariably showcases his creativity and versatility.

Could he have done better this season? Undoubtedly, but Gakpo has grown in confidence and fluidity as the season has entered its later phases.

Sure, his recent efforts have been punctuated with ineffective and, once or twice, ignominious displays but then so too have his peers. So too has Nunez flattered to deceive so acutely that he has removed LFC-related imagery from his Instagram account following criticism.

So too has Mohamed Salah been bemoaned his profligacy in front of goal, miles away from the usual imperiousness that has categorised his extraordinary Premier League career.

Gakpo, lest we forget, has been shoehorned into every role imaginable in Klopp's final year. Sure, he's effective and technically proficient enough to make an impact across such roles, serving as a tactical nomad, but he'd prefer to cement a place in Liverpool's starting team.

Consistency breeds results. They say that hard work trumps talent but luckily the former PSV phenomenon has both in abundance. However, this pithy translates to positional understanding and Gakpo needs this.

Given that Nunez's antics on social media have piled on top of a growing sense of questionability surrounding his future at Liverpool - Barcelona have recently been linked with the Uruguayan as they search for Robert Lewandowski's long-term replacement.

15 goals in all competitions is hardly a bad return for a player who infrequently appears from the outset. There's no question that he is a better finisher than Nunez: the 24-year-old ranks among the top 18% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored but he also ranks among the top 1% for shots taken per 90.

What does that tell you? It tells you Liverpool aren't getting bang for their buck. Nunez is Anfield's record acquisition at £85m and after missing 47 big chances across his opening two Premier League campaigns, having played 63 matches and scored 20 goals, there are real concerns that he is simply not the natural, silky smooth goalscorer needed to shoot Slot's squad toward the forefront of the continental scene.

By the way, Gakpo - for comparison purposes - has scored 14 goals and missed 11 big chances across the season-and-a-half he has played in the English top flight. He's patently the better finisher.

Could Gakpo be Slot's man? The raw goal-striking data would suggest that he has tools to hand Liverpool a more prolific No. 9 than they currently wield as their number one.

What's more, he's the complete package. You wouldn't bet against Slot falling for his countryman and providing him with the platform to thrive at the arrowpoint of a new, exciting Liverpool system.