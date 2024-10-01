Derby County would have bitterly disappointed with their 3-2 loss against Norwich City at the weekend, with the performance of the Rams up-and-down on the day, alongside a controversial refereeing display stealing the headlines post-match.

Before this narrow loss, the Rams were unbeaten in ten on home soil, but a fortuitous opening goal for the Canaries - which could have been ruled out on another day owing to the ball looking to be out of play in the build-up - would swing the tie in favour of the visitors from Norfolk.

Away from the man in the middle, Paul Warne will have been disappointed with a number of his key performers when the full-time whistle was sounded, as Derby succumbed to their first defeat at Pride Park this campaign.

Derby's main underperformers vs Norwich

Derby's glowing home form had been down to the exploits of Kayden Jackson putting chances away, but it was also massively helped by Jacob Widell Zetterstrom being rock solid in-between the sticks for his side.

The new Rams goalkeeper wasn't his confident best against the Canaries, with Borja Sainz picking up a hat-trick at the expense of the Swedish shot-stopper, who made just three saves all afternoon.

Whilst Sainz was a controversial goalscoring hero on the day, the aforementioned Jackson fluffed his lines multiple times, which included a glaring miss in the first minute after being found in lots of space by a rampaging Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Likewise, Jerry Yates was ineffective up top as the sole striker, with zero shots managed on Angus Gunn's goal, as the ex-Blackpool striker continues to fire worrying blanks for his new employers.

However, Warne could be tempted to ruffle a few feathers by dropping Mendez-Laing for his side's clash away at Sunderland tonight, after the Rams captain blew hot and cold against Norwich.

That was reflected in Derbyshire Live journalist Leigh Curtis' post-match thoughts, with Curtis handing out a low 6/10 rating to the experienced winger after the dust had settled, stating that he only had a 'couple' of bright moments in the entertaining early kick-off.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

He was quiet in patches, with the ex-Cardiff City attacker managing zero shots on target, whilst Corey Blackett-Taylor starred when coming on with his Rams goalscoring duck broken late on.

Why Blackett-Taylor could now start for Derby

The former Charlton Athletic attacker could now start over his 32-year-old teammate tonight, who might well do with the rest, as more and more second tier games come thick and fast.

The 27-year-old hasn't really been given enough gametime in a Derby shirt to date to really explode into life at Pride Park, with only 14 outings coming his way since a move earlier in the year.

Yet, his consolation strike against the Canaries could be the springboard for Blackett-Taylor to gain more minutes, as another option Warne can rely on down the left away from overworking Mendez-Laing.

Blackett Taylor's EFL record away from Derby Team Games Goals Assists Charlton 97 20 13 Tranmere Rovers 62 8 8 Walsall 10 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Making a name for himself at the Addicks, after leaving the youth structure at Aston Villa behind, Derby could also sense that change down the wings might take Sunderland off-guard, with Blackett-Taylor's trickery on the ball late on against Norwich proving to be effective.

Labelled as being a "difficult to defend against" attacker by his former Charlton boss in Johnnie Jackson, big calls by Warne such as dropping Mendez-Laing for the reserve attacker could work, especially if Derby end up shocking the Stadium of Light home masses tonight with the exciting winger fresh for the challenge ahead.

The 32-year-old could still make his presence known even if he is demoted to the substitutes bench, as Warne wrestles with what lineup to pick after a demoralising first home loss of the early campaign.