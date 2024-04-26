Derby County boss Paul Warne has admitted that the playoffs still aren't out of his mind as his side gear up to take on Carlisle United on Saturday.

Rams on course for Championship

Heading into the final day of the League One season, Derby County sit in the second automatic promotion spot having turned their season around.

After a tough start, Warne's side have strung together an impressive run of results leaving them on the cusp of promotion to the Championship. A draw against bottom of the table and already relegated Carlisle would be enough to see them head up, while they could still be promoted with a loss should Bolton fail to win or win and swing the goal difference by less than 4.

The race for automatic promotion in League One Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points Derby County 45 27 8 10 39 89 Bolton Wanderers 45 25 11 9 35 86

Speaking on the season as a whole, Warne admitted it had been a tough one. “The start of the season didn’t go as well as we would have liked," he told BBC Radio Derby.

"We didn’t get the start we wanted and a few of our signings didn’t hit the ground running as well as we would have thought. The performance at Stevenage was typical League One. You can’t just have control of the ball and nothing else. You have to roll your sleeves up and win your battles.

“Football isn’t a complicated game, but it is confidence-based. You can bounce back and win games. We got injured players back, we got form, you get confidence and you get it rolling.”

Now, he has also revealed he is taking absolutely nothing for granted ahead of the weekend.

Why Dwight Gayle might miss Carlisle clash

This comes as Warne admitted that veteran striker Dwight Gayle might not make it after missing the last six games with a hamstring injury, just in case he could be needed for any play-off action.

Gayle was signed as a free agent in February and has scored three goals in six games to help the Rams push for promotion, as well as grabbing an assist. However, Warne has urged caution with the 34-year-old's return, revealing that he doesn't want to rush him back and then be without him for any potential play-offs next month.

"I don't know if he is fit enough to play a part," he said. "He is joining in today a little bit ahead of schedule because he wants to play a part, but so do another 20."

"I also have to consider the fact that if results don't go our way, I am going to need Dwight for the playoffs. If I think there is a risk in playing him or having him on the bench, then I won't take it just to keep one player happy. It is about the team. I'll assess him over the next couple of days and make a decision."

Warne, like all of the Derby fans, will be hoping that it doesn't come to playoffs, but they've seen enough heartbreak in recent years to perhaps be quietly pleased with the fact the boss is preparing himself for all eventualities.