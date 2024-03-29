Derby County will aim to make amends for their 1-0 defeat to Northampton Town when Blackpool travel to Pride Park today, knowing that another victory will make their grip on that final League One automatic promotion spot even more secure.

The Rams do find themselves four points better off than their nearest competitors to second spot in the league in Bolton Wanderers currently, but any signs of complacency could see the Trotters try to leapfrog Paul Warne's men at the very last minute.

As a result, Warne could have to be potentially cut-throat with his team selections in order to get the best possible performances out of his troops for the remainder of the regular season.

Kane Wilson could find his starting eleven spot up for grabs consequently, after putting in a dire display in the 1-0 away defeat to the Cobblers last match.

Kane Wilson's performance vs Northampton in numbers

Scoring the decisive header to beat Bolton 1-0 in the game prior to his off-day at Sixfields, there will be no time for niceties as far as Warne is concerned regarding the ex-Bristol City man.

Wilson was sloppy with the ball at his feet up against Jon Brady's hosts to come crashing back down to Earth after his heroics against Ian Evatt's men, giving up possession a grand total of 26 times to the detriment of his away side.

The former Robins defender was also weak when asserting himself into winning duels in the narrow 1-0 loss, winning just six of the 18 duels that came his way in Northamptonshire.

In contrast, Sam Sherring for the Cobblers would valiantly win six of his seven duels on the day to play a key role in Brady's underdogs pulling off a surprise win.

With Sonny Bradley also receiving a late red card at Sixfields, it could well be a new-look Rams team that starts against Neil Critchley's Tangerines today.

Former Peterborough United man Joe Ward could benefit from Warne tinkering with Derby's right-hand side away from Bradley being absent, with the expansive wing-back starring on occasion for the Rams this season when games have heated up.

Joe Ward as Kane Wilson's replacement

Ward showed signs of his quality late on in the slim 1-0 defeat, attempting to play in the likes of Conor Washington to head home by registering five crosses from just 22 minutes on the pitch.

All of those attempted balls into the danger area may have gone astray, but Warne will want Blackpool to feel under the cosh from the minute they step onto the Pride Park pitch today and Ward could well provide that constant threat from down the channels to catch the Tangerines napping.

Joe Ward's performance vs Northampton in numbers Minutes played 22 Touches 30 Crosses attempted 5 Accurate dribbles 1/1 Duels won 3/4 Sourced by Sofascore

As can be seen by looking at the table above, Ward was also effective in his short cameo when it came to winning his fair share of duels - only losing one of the duels he went in for, as opposed to Wilson ducking out of 12.

Described as being "terrific" by DerbyshireLive journalist Leigh Curtis after a standout display against Reading in the middle of March - which saw the ex-Posh man pick up an assist for Dwight Gayle's opener in the 2-1 win - Warne could decide to freshen up his XI with the inclusion of his summer signing to spur the Rams back to winning ways.

With the matches becoming even more pressurised and crucial from a Derby point of view, Warne will have to make sure every decision he makes is spot on as his team continue to dream about a return to the Championship.