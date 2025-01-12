If Liverpool hope to challenge for the biggest trophies throughout the span of what could be a long and exciting Arne Slot era, they will need to get busy in the transfer market this year.

Six points clear at the peak of the Premier League (with a game in hand), Liverpool are in the perfect position to lift the top-flight trophy this year, especially with the likes of Ryan Gravenberch playing with such vim and vigour.

When the summer transfer window slammed down its shutters, Reds supporters were concerned by FSG's lack of activity, with Federico Chiesa the only signing of the summer.

Where was the defensive midfielder? What about the backline? Such concerns carried substance, but Liverpool have endured through a mixture of Slot's tactics and revivals of players such as Gravenberch, who has been one of Europe's standout midfielders this term after sitting on the periphery under Jurgen Klopp's management.

He's started every one of Liverpool's Premier League and Champions League fixtures, however, and runs the risk of being burned out. He needs competition.

Why Ryan Gravenberch needs competition

When Liverpool signed Gravenberch from Bayern Munich for a £34m fee in August 2023, it was recognised as an opportunity to develop one of Europe's most talented young midfielders. However, there was the caveat that he had flattered to deceive in Germany.

Ryan Gravenberch in the Premier League Match Stats* 23/24 24/25 Matches (starts) 26 (12) 19 (19) Goals 1 0 Assists 0 2 Touches* 28.8 71.5 Pass completion 83% 90% Key passes* 0.6 0.8 Dribble (success)* 0.9 (51%) 1.0 (58%) Ball recoveries* 2.8 5.1 Tackles + interceptions* 1.5 3.7 Total duels (won)* 2.8 (47%) 5.3 (58%) Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

As you can see above, his term under Klopp's wing was one of ebb and flow, with flashes of quality displayed through his multi-functioning appearances. However, there was plenty to work on, plenty left to be desired.

Now, he's thriving as one of Europe's most impressive stars. It's safe to say that Liverpool would not have hit the heights of the 2024/25 campaign by half if he had failed to adapt to the number six role after Hughes failed to seal a deal for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi.

Wataru Endo remains an industrious and faithful servant, but it's clear that Slot does not favour him as a starting option. Gravenberch needs competition, and Liverpool might just be gearing up to provide him with such, preventing burnout and driving the midfield dynamism even further forward.

Liverpool chasing Prem midfielder

BBC Sport have relayed news that Liverpool are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes, whose tough-tackling style could be the perfect counterpoint to Gravenberch's approach.

The Brazil star has previously been valued at £50m but would be worth every penny, especially when considering the extra dimension that it would equip Liverpool's engine room with.

It's unlikely that Wolves would sell their midfield workhorse at the midpoint of a relegation-threatened campaign, but if Liverpool lay the groundwork now, there's every chance that he could be donning a red shirt by the start of next season.

Why Liverpool want Joao Gomes

Endo will do for now, but the fact remains that Liverpool need more in the middle to ensure that Gravenberch doesn't get run into the ground.

Wolves signed Gomes from Brasileiro Serie A club Flamengo in January 2023 for a reported £15m figure, since making 70 appearances and notching eight goal contributions.

As per Sofascore, the 23-year-old has completed 85% of his passes in the Premier League this season, averaging a whopping 3.2 tackles and 5.8 duels per match. He found a real run of form under recently dismissed boss Gary O'Neil but will be expected to play a prominent part over the business months of the term, under Vitor Pereira's wing.

Perhaps most curiously, Gomes is considered to be a similar player to Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, as per FBref - wouldn't it be a delight to foster the talents of such a midfielder, one who might actually grow to outstrip the Red Devils star?

Premier League 24/25 - Kobbie Mainoo vs Joao Gomes Statistics (per 90) Mainoo Gomes Goals 0.00 0.11 Assists 0.00 0.06 Shot-creating actions 1.97 1.68 Pass completion 86.6% 84.2% Passes attempted 48.4 47.3 Progressive passes 3.93 5.37 Progressive carries 1.31 1.74 Successful take-ons 1.64 0.73 Ball recoveries 5.08 5.54 Tackles + interceptions 4.02 4.20 Stats via FBref

Mainoo isn't a defensive midfielder, instead relying on his eagle-eyed vision and prodigious intelligence to outperform his positional rivals and impress despite the issues over at Old Trafford in recent times.

You could say the same about Gravenberch, whose qualities have been willed into Slot's design this term.

In a similar way, Gomes is a combative central presence, packing a bruising punch, but he's also a cultured and energetic player, seemingly endowed with the right attributes to slot right into Liverpool's starting line-up.

It would be a sure-fire way to keep Liverpool firing on all cylinders next season, giving Gravenberch some respite from the endless football that he has played under his countryman's tutelage while keeping the general flow of the Liverpool team intact, albeit with some subtle differences that would actually serve Slot's tactical nous very well indeed.

Hailed as a "warrior" and "unique player" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Gomes would be the perfect addition to a Liverpool side that just keeps going from strength to strength under Slot's leadership.

If the Dutch coach does have a foible, it would be his reluctance to make regular changes to his trusted starting line-up. Endo is reliable in the right circumstances, but Gomes could bring some of the Japanese's punch while promoting a ball-playing and technical game too.

Liverpool need to get it done, bringing this Mainoo-esque talent to the fold.