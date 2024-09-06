The summer transfer window officially slammed shut last week and Celtic can now fully focus on the squad that they have at their disposal, until January at least.

Brendan Rodgers knows the players he will be able to work with, barring injuries or suspensions, over the next few months, which will surely come as a relief after a summer of speculation.

The Northern Irish head coach lost Matt O'Riley, who joined Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, but was also able to bolster his side with a host of new additions.

Deadline day last Friday saw three players walk through the doors at Parkhead, with Arne Engels, Luke McCowan, and Auston Trusty all coming in on permanent deals.

The Hoops had already added Adam Idah, Paulo Bernardo, Alex Valle, Viljami Sinisalo, and Kasper Schmeichel to the group prior to that trio of signings.

Bernardo and Idah had already been on loan in Glasgow during the 2023/24 campaign and Celtic moved to bring them both back to Scotland on permanent deals.

The Irish centre-forward was snapped up after catching the eye in the second half of last season and he will be hoping to push Kyogo Furuhashi for his starting spot.

Adam Idah's Celtic form

The 6 foot 3 attacker joined on a short-term loan deal from Norwich City at the end of the winter transfer window to bolster Rodgers' attacking options.

It did not take him long to make his mark in Scotland as the young marksman hit the ground running and impressed with his performances in the Scottish Premiership.

The 23-year-old number nine produced nine goals and two assists in 19 matches in all competitions for the Scottish giants in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

23/24 Premiership Adam Idah Appearances 15 Starts 5 Goals 8 Big chances missed 7 Conversion rate 27% Minutes per goal 76 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, eight of those goals came in the Premiership, despite him only starting five times, and this illustrates his impact in the final third in such a short time.

Idah also scored a 90th-minute winner in the SFA Cup final against Rangers at Hampden Park in the last appearance of his loan spell, reacting to Jack Butland's weak parry to slot the ball into the back of the net.

Celtic decided to sign him permanently after that impressive loan stint and they reportedly agreed a £9.5m deal, with a guaranteed payment of £8.5m, to land the striker from Norwich.

However, he has started his second spell at the club with zero goals in two appearances and the Irishman may need to watch out as the club have another Irish centre-forward out on loan who could be unearthed as a Kyogo upgrade instead of Idah - Johnny Kenny.

Johnny Kenny's impressive loan form

The Ireland U21 international, who only turned 21 in June, is currently on loan with Shamrock Rovers and has caught the eye with his performances in the final third.

Celtic signed the young marksman in the January transfer window of 2022 after he had produced 12 goals and two assists in 34 first-team matches for Sligo Rovers as a teenager.

Kenny fired in three goals in six matches for Celtic B in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign and was deemed too good for academy football, as he was sent out on loan to Queen's Park the following season, where the youngster failed to score in 12 outings.

Shamrock Rovers then swooped in to land him on loan in January 2023 and the forward racked up five goals and one assist in 30 Premier Division matches, with 17 starts in total.

2024 Premier Division Johnny Kenny Appearances 21 Starts 13 Goals 10 Assists 1 Duel success rate 46% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Kenny has upped his game in 2024 and emerged as a prolific scorer in the Irish top-flight, with 11 goal contributions in 13 starts.

The 21-year-old attacker, who was hailed as a "different animal" to last year by manager Stephen Bradley, also managed two goals in three Champions League qualifiers this season, which means that he has scored 12 goals in all competitions in 2024.

His terrific form in front of goal this year should come as a warning to Idah, because it shows that Celtic have another incredibly talented young striker who could develop into being an upgrade on Kyogo, if he can translate his current form over to the Premiership.

Why Celtic may need an upgrade on Kyogo

Despite his impressive strike against Rangers in the first Old Firm clash of the season at Parkhead last weekend, the Japan international's powers have been waning over the past 12 months.

The 29-year-old marksman had failed to score in the first three Premiership matches of the season before his goal against the Gers, and has missed six 'big chances' in his four outings.

This suggests that his finishing has been wasteful so far this term and that is in line with his form from the 2023/24 campaign under Rodgers.

Kyogo Furuhashi's decline Premiership 22/23 23/24 Appearances 36 38 Goals 27 14 Minutes per goal 86 179 Big chances missed 16 24 Conversion rate 31% 14% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Kyogo's form in front of goal suffered a steep decline from the 2022/23 season under Ange Postecoglou to the following year under the Northern Irish boss.

The experienced forward scored 13 fewer goals and missed eight more 'big chances', which illustrates how incredibly wasteful the Japanese attacker in the Premiership.

Kyogo turns 30 in January and his declining form may eventually open the door for another striker to step in and take over as the first-choice centre-forward, unless he can rediscover his prolific touch in Scotland.

Whilst Idah, who has just been signed for a minimum fee of £8.5m from Norwich, may feel like he is first in line, the ex-Canaries man should be wary of Kenny and his impressive displays for Shamrock Rovers, as the youngster has outscored (12) both Idah (nine) and Kyogo (ten) in 2024.