After a long summer of rumours and deals, the transfer window slams shut this Friday, and while Tottenham Hotspur has been relatively busy this summer, there is still time to make a couple more signings.

Ange Postecoglou must go one better than last season and lead the club back into the Champions League places come May, but to help him do that, Daniel Levy and Co must bring him more firepower.

Interestingly, the club were linked with an exciting winger outside of Europe's top five leagues earlier this month, and while he might not be a name fans are overly familiar with, he could challenge Brennan Johnson for his place in the team.

More importantly, though, there are shades of a certain Gareth Bale in him as well.

Bale's Spurs legacy

So, when it comes to the best Tottenham players in recent history, the top two in the eyes of most fans will probably be Harry Kane and Son Heung-min and for good reason.

However, if you go back just a bit further, it's hard to deny that Bale is almost unmatched in terms of pure technical skill and ability to single-handedly win games.

The Welshman spent six years in North London, and while he struggled to begin with, he gradually moved up the pitch and established himself as one of the best wingers in Europe, let alone the Premier League.

In his final campaign with the Lilywhites, before he moved to Real Madrid for a world record £85m, he scored 26 goals and provided ten assists in 44 appearances, equating to an unreal average of a goal involvement once every 1.22 games from left midfield and left wing.

There is no denying that at his peak, he was one of the greatest attackers in the world, and while this latest start touted for a move to Tottenham shouldn't be held up to that standard, he shares some characteristics with the icon.

The player in question is Club Brugge gem Andreas Skov Olsen, who caught the North Londoners' attention back in March, per a report from Voetbalkrant, and while there was no mention of a concrete price for the winger then, more recent reports touting other sides for the star claim that offers of around £25m would be enough to get the deal done.

Now, the similarities between the Danish international and the former Real star stem from their style of play, with data analyst Ben Mattinson claiming that the 24-year-old loves "cutting in on his left foot" and "shooting from distance", which sounds a lot like the player the Welshman was during his final campaign in England.

Moreover, Mattinson describes the Brugge ace as a "quality goal-scoring, physical winger" who possesses a "deadly left-foot", and like the Welshman, he's also over 6 foot, coming in at a strong 6 foot 2, which would only help him keep Premier League defenders at bay.

Lastly, the former Bologna gem has also proven himself to be a real goal threat in recent seasons, and this last similarity he shares with Bale could also be why he'd offer Johnson so much competition at Tottenham.

How Skov Olsen compares to Johnson

Okay, so if Skov Olsen was to come in as some extra competition for Johnson out on the right, it's worth comparing their output from last season, and unfortunately for the former Nottingham Forest ace, it's not a comparison that goes well for him.

For example, in his 38 appearances across both teams last season, the Welshman scored five goals and provided ten assists, and while that means he maintained an impressive average of a goal involvement every 2.53 games, it pales in comparison to the Dane.

In his 50 appearances for Brugge last season, the left-footed dynamo scored a whopping 26 goals and provided eight assists for good measure.

Skov Olsen vs Johnson in 23/24 Player Skov Olsen Johnson Appearances 50 38 Goals 26 5 Assists 8 10 Goal Involvements per Match 0.68 0.39 All Stats via Transfermarkt

This means that he averaged a goal involvement once every 1.47 games, and while you have to take into account the weaker league, that is still an outrageously impressive level of output and should certainly encourage Spurs to pursue the exciting talent.

Ultimately, Tottenham are not going to find the next Bale in Skov Olsen, but he shares some similarities with the iconic winger, and from his incredible form last season, he looks like an ideal candidate to help get even more out of Postecoglou's attacking style of football.

Therefore, Levy and Co should do what they can to bring him to N17 this summer.