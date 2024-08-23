Kieran Trippier has been an excellent addition for Newcastle United following his £12m move to the club from Atlético Madrid back in January 2022.

He’s provided quality and experience to Eddie Howe’s backline, playing a crucial role in the club’s recent success that has seen them qualify for the Champions League for the first time in over two decades, having notably been hailed a "revelation" by talkSPORT's Simon Jordan.

However, with the England international now 33, he’s coming towards the tail end of his professional career, as demonstrated by his failure to appear off the bench against Southampton in the first Premier League outing of the season last weekend.

He’s since been linked with a move to Everton ahead of the transfer deadline next Friday, with the Toffees eyeing a loan move for the right-back.

His lack of game time could hand one other first-team member a consistent run as a starter after a stop-start beginning to his Magpies career.

Tino Livramento’s Newcastle career so far

Full-back Tino Livramento only arrived at St James’ Park last summer in a £40m deal from Southampton after the Saints suffered relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

His first full season on Tyneside was an inconsistent one, only making 12 starts in the Premier League, utilised as a backup to Trippier or as cover in an unnatural left-back role.

However, he started the opening day victory against his former side last Saturday, with Howe giving him the opportunity to stake his claim for a regular starting role - especially after the latest development on Trippier’s future.

The youngster was part of the backline that kept a clean sheet, whilst winning all 100% of the tackles that he entered and winning 60% of his ground duels.

Despite his impressive display, he could find himself as a backup once more if the club complete a deal for one player who’s recently impressed in the Premier League.

Newcastle could land £25m Trippier replacement

This summer has been a relatively quiet one for Newcastle, with only four new signings, but given Trippier’s current situation, they may be forced to make a late move in the transfer window.

The Magpies have previously been touted with a move to land Nottingham Forest right-back Neco Williams, with the Reds demanding a fee in the region of £25m to part ways with the Welsh international.

23-year-old Williams has been a key player under Nuno Espírito Santo since his appointment back in December, winning three consecutive Player of the Month awards, potentially forcing Livramento to return to the substitutes bench.

When comparing the duo’s respective stats from last season, the former Liverpool ace comes out on top in various key areas - highlighting what an excellent addition he would be for Howe’s side.

The “relentless” Forest ace, as described by football writer Leanne Prescott, attempted more tackles per 90 along with 2.4 blocks - showcasing his excellent defensive capabilities.

How Williams & Livramento compare in 2023/24 Statistics (per 90) Williams Livramento Games played 26 26 Goals + assists 1 1 Tackles attempted 3.8 1.6 Blocks made 2.4 1.1 Clearances 2.9 2.8 Take-ons completed 2.4 2.1 Crosses made 3.7 1.8 Aerials won 1.7 0.8 Stats via FBref

However, Williams was just as impressive going forward, completing more take-ons per 90, whilst also attempting more crosses, potentially falling straight into the hands of star man Alexander Isak.

Whilst Livramento undoubtedly has the ability to be the club’s starting right-back, Williams has demonstrated he has all the qualities to displace the Englishman on Tyneside.

£25m in today's market is a bargain for a player of his quality, with Howe's side needing to act quickly to secure a deal for the Welshman before the transfer deadline in just seven days' time.