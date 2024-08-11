A new centre-forward has been top of Chelsea’s shopping list so far this summer, as new boss Enzo Maresca looks to further strengthen his forward line ahead of his debut campaign in charge of the club.

Nicolas Jackson is the Blues’ current senior option at the top end of the pitch, with the Senegalese forward managing to score 14 goals in his first campaign at Stamford Bridge last season.

However, Samuel Omorodion appears to be edging closer to a £35m move to West London, with journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming the Blues had agreed a deal with Atletico Madrid to sign the youngster.

Despite the potential arrival, Maresca’s side could yet go after another central striker, as rumours around a move for Victor Osimhen refuse to go away.

One other player has been touted with a move to the club ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, amid rumours of a move to a fellow Premier League side before the closure of the window in a couple of weeks.

Chelsea still want £50m ace this summer

According to the Daily Star, Chelsea are in the race to sign Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson before the transfer deadline on August 30th.

They face tough competition from Manchester United for the 19-year-old’s signature, despite the Red Devils already splashing £36.5m on Dutch international Joshua Zirkzee.

The Irish international scored six goals in his 27 Premier League appearances last season, including a stunning hat-trick against Newcastle United in the opening weeks of the campaign.

The report states Erik ten Hag’s side are preparing a £50m offer for the youngster, but are worried about the Blues potentially jumping them in the race for his services.

Ferguson would be an excellent addition to Maresca’s side, proving to be a better talent than one player who’s also been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge during the off-season.

Why Ferguson is a bigger talent than Solanke

Chelsea may regret allowing striker Dominic Solanke to leave after his 19-goal season in the Premier League at Bournemouth last season - the best of his professional career.

He left the Blues back in 2017 for Liverpool, before a stint at Bournemouth - leading to his recent £65m move to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite his recent goalscoring exploits and his big-money transfer, the club would be signing a bigger talent than the Englishman with a move for Ferguson.

The young "superstar" - as described by pundit Danny Murphy - may have scored fewer goals than Solanke last season, but he achieved a tally of 61% of his efforts on target, compared to the Cherries forward, who could only manage 33%.

How Ferguson & Solanke compare per 90 in 2023/24 Statistics Ferguson Solanke Games played 27 38 Goals + assists 6 22 Shot-on-target accuracy 61% 33% Shots on target 1.3 1 Pass accuracy 81% 74% Take-on success 44% 37% Aerials won 42% 42% Stats via FBref

He also managed a higher pass accuracy, making him a great fit for Maresca’s possession-based system, whilst also completing more take-ons, showcasing his ability to create carnage in the final third.

Whilst a deal for Omorodion may be getting closer by the day, a deal for Ferguson would see them sign a player younger than the Spaniard but with more pedigree in England’s top flight - a crucial asset if the Blues are to be successful this season.

It may prove to be another huge sum of money splashed on a young prospect, but in his short professional career, he’s shown he has what it takes to make an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge.