The Premier League is in full swing, and following a pretty poor start to their campaign, Tottenham Hotspur got things back on track with an emphatic home win over Everton.

Ange Postecoglou's side went into the game under immense pressure, but you would never have known that based on their performance, as they blew the Toffees away on Sunday.

By full-time, the North Londoners had put four past the shell-shocked Merseysiders and club captain Son Heung-min had picked up a brace to make up for his display on Monday.

However, the South Korean superstar may have to keep up his impressive form going forward, as the latest star touted for a move to N17 could provide him with some serious competition this season.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from transfers expert Ben Jacobs, Tottenham are still in the picture as a potential destination for Bayern Munich ace Kingsley Coman this summer.

Speaking on Henry Wright TV, Jacobs revealed that the Frenchman has been internally discussed by both Spurs and their North London rivals, Arsenal. At the same time, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are interested as well.

The good news is that the winger is reportedly willing to lower his wage from the £278k-per-week he is currently earning, and while Jacobs makes no mention of how much the transfer may cost, reports from earlier this summer revealed that the German behemoths would be willing to let the 28-year-old leave on a season-long loan, or for a fee in the region of £34m.

It could be a complicated transfer to get over the line in the remaining days, but given Coman's immense ability, it is worth pursuing, especially as he could be a dream rival for Son.

How Coman compares to Son

So, the first big positive to signing Coman before the window closes is that he's a versatile player, and while his primary position is off the left of a front three, which in turn would put him up against Son for game time, he can also play off the right to an incredibly high level, and has started 118 games there in his club career thus far.

However, he'd likely be signed to mainly play in his preferred position and, therefore, challenge the Lilywhites' captain, so how do the pair stack up against one another?

Well, when it comes down to the most important metric of all for attackers, output, it's a tale of two seasons and averages.

For example, last season, the North Londoners' talented attacker racked up a frankly astonishing 17 goals and ten assists in just 36 appearances, equating to a goal involvement once every 1.33 games.

In contrast, the Bayern star only made 27 appearances, in which he scored five goals and provided three assists, meaning he maintained a worse but still okay average of a goal involvement every 3.37 games.

Coman vs Son in 22/23 & 23/24 22/23 Coman Son Appearances 35 47 Minutes 2173' 3788' Goals 9 14 Assists 7 6 Goal Involvements per Match 0.45 0.42 Minutes per Goal Involvement 135.81' 189.4' 23/24 Coman Son Appearances 27 36 Minutes 1737' 2967' Goals 5 17 Assists 3 10 Goal Involvements per Match 0.29 0.75 Minutes per Goal Involvement 217.12' 109.88' All Stats via Transfermarkt

However, in the campaign prior, the "1v1 specialist", as dubbed by data analyst Ben Mattinson, scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 35 matches, meaning he averaged a goal involvement once every 2.18 games.

In comparison, the former Bayer Leverkusen star produced more goal involvements, finding the back of the net 14 times and providing six assists, but he did it in 47 appearances, equating to a worse average of a goal involvement every 2.35 games.

Now, this isn't to say that the "formidable" Frenchman, as dubbed by former coach Patrick Gonfalone, is a better player than the South Korean icon, because that probably isn't the case.

Instead, it's to demonstrate that he's capable of putting up numbers similar to the Spurs ace and, by extension, challenging him for a place in the team under Postecoglou, which should push Son to maintain his high standards even more.

Ultimately, Coman is an incredibly talented winger, and based on reports, it appears he's available for not a lot of money. Therefore, Levy and Co should do what they can to secure his signature this summer before someone else does first.