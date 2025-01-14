It's been about a year and a half since Ange Postecoglou was appointed manager of Tottenham Hotspur, and it would be fair to say that a lot has changed in that time.

There have been some undeniable positives, such as the more entertaining style of football, some big wins over Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United and the signing of players like Micky van de Ven and Dominic Solanke.

However, there have also been some significant problems, such as the team's wildly unpredictable form and, on the recruitment side of things, the signing of Timo Werner on loan.

The German forward failed to establish himself in the team last season and has somehow endeavoured to be even worse this season, so recent reports linking the club with a player who could be the perfect replacement should excite fans.

Tottenham chase Premier League star

According to a recent report from the Independent's Chief Football Writer, Miguel Delaney, Tottenham are one of several teams interested in Manchester United's wantaway Marcus Rashford.

In fact, Delaney has revealed that the North Londoners have already made contact and held informal talks over the possibility of taking the Englishman on loan for the rest of the season.

However, in his report, he also claims that the United ace is likelier to go abroad and that his enormous £300k-per-week wage would pose an issue for the Lilywhites.

With that said, if they can convince Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co to cover a portion of his salary, then this could be a brilliant transfer for Tottenham, as even though he is someway off his best, Rashford would be an instant upgrade on Werner.

How Rashford compares to Werner

So, as things stand, it seems that Postecoglou's go-to backup for Son Heung-min off the left is Werner, but as most fans will likely attest, he has been less than effective since moving to North London last January.

Therefore, were Rashford to join the club this month, he'd likely do so to compete with the German behind and for that to come in when the South Korean has to rest, and we reckon that is a competition he'd win hands down.

For example, despite being left out of the squad multiple times this season, the Manchester-born attacker has still scored seven goals and provided three assists in 24 appearances, totalling 1500 minutes.

That means that the "electric" 60-capped international, as dubbed by Statman Dave, is currently averaging a goal involvement every 2.4 games, or every 150 minutes for the Red Devils this season, which is perhaps better than some might have believed.

In contrast, the former RB Leipzig ace has only been able to score a single goal and provided three assists in his 26 appearances this season, totalling 937 minutes.

Rashford vs Werner 24/25 Player Rashford Werner Appearances 24 26 Minutes 1500' 937' Goals 7 1 Assists 3 3 Goal Involvements per Match 0.41 0.15 Minutes per Goal Involvement 150' 234.25' All Stats via Transfermarkt

In other words, the Stuttgart-born forward is averaging a goal involvement every 6.5 games, or every 234.25 minutes this year, which simply isn't good enough for a team like Tottenham.

Ultimately, if Spurs are to progress this season and potentially even lift some silverware, Postecoglou is going to need some more attacking reinforcements, and while signing him on a permanent deal would potentially be too risky, bringing Rashford in for six months could be just what the team needs.

Therefore, Daniel Levy and Co should do what they can to bring him to N17 this month, as even if his form remained the same, he'd be an instant upgrade on Werner.