Despite scoring 85 Premier League goals last season, Newcastle United are in the market to try and further improve their forward line.

Eddie Howe’s side already have arguably two of the best players in the division in the form of Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak, but the Magpies boss is still craving that third player to complete his attacking trio.

Noni Madueke once looked the most likely to move to St James’ Park, apparently already agreeing personal terms, but the deal is yet to progress with just a week left in the window.

As a result, other targets are still being considered for a potential move to Tyneside, but they will need to act quickly if they are to secure a new attacker.

Any transfer could spell bad news for one Magpies talent who could find himself closer to the exit door.

Callum Wilson’s time at Newcastle

After joining Newcastle in a £20m move from Bournemouth back in September 2020, striker Callum Wilson made an immediate impact on Tyneside.

The Englishman scored 20 goals in his first two campaigns at St James’, helping the club during the transitional period after the takeover by the Saudi PIF.

However, in recent months, the 32-year-old has struggled with injuries, only making 20 Premier League appearances last term and missing the season opener with Southampton at the weekend.

The signing of fellow striker Will Osula from Sheffield United could also spell bad news for Wilson, whilst one other potential addition could push him further down the pecking order under Howe.

Why David could be Isak 2.0 for Newcastle

Swedish striker Isak has been a phenomenal addition for Newcastle after his £60m move from Real Sociedad back in the summer of 2022, scoring 35 Premier League goals in the last two seasons.

He’s been the main focal point in the club’s attempts to secure Champions League football, with his subsequent form attracting big-money interest from Chelsea and Arsenal this summer.

However, this summer they could land another version of the 24-year-old in the form of Lille forward Jonathan David, who has previously been linked with a move to the club.

The Canadian has been a constant source of goals in Ligue 1 over the past couple of years, with FBref ranking the striker as a similar player to the current Newcastle star.

When delving into their respective stats from the 2023/24 campaign, the duo are very similar, with David even bettering the Swede in numerous key areas.

David, who’s previously been described as “one of the best strikers in the world” by journalist Tony Marinaro, registered the same amount of combined goals and assists as Isak during 2023/24 whilst placing more of his efforts on target.

How David & Isak compare in 2023/24 Statistics David Isak Games played 34 30 Goals + assists 23 23 Shot-on-target accuracy 57% 50% Shots on target per 90 1.47 1.44 Aerials won 24% 20% Pass accuracy 82% 78% Stats via FBref

He also completed more of the passes that he attempted, whilst winning more aerial duels, making him an excellent all-round option for Howe’s side.

It has previously been reported that the Lille talisman could be available for as little as £25m this summer, with his contract set to expire in less than 12 months time. As evident from his stats compared to Isak last season, he would be a sensational addition, potentially ending Wilson’s time on Tyneside.

With his injuries in recent times, the club should look to offload the former Bournemouth ace, with the Canadian an excellent option to replace the Englishman this summer.

He possesses all of the qualities needed to thrive in England's top-flight, potentially following in the footsteps of Isak and becoming a fan-favourite at St James'.