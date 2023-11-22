Brazil hosted their greatest footballing rivals, Argentina, on Tuesday night in a qualifying game for the next World Cup. And it was a Superclasico which did not disappoint with the current World Cup-holders inflicting Brazil's first-ever defeat at home in the World Cup Qualifiers.

The three points went the way of the visiting team thanks to a second-half goal from defender Nicolas Otamendi, who headed home a corner from Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso. Although the goals were not exactly flowing at the Maracana, it was a game which was not short of incidents both on the pitch and in the stands. Football FanCast have gathered some of the talking points which may not make the standard highlights reels...

Gabriel Martinelli on fire for Brazil

The Arsenal winger has been in fine form in the early stages of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign and he has certainly carried that into the international break. Just last week, Gabriel Martinelli opened his account for his nation in their dramatic game against Colombia.

At the age of just 22-years-old, Martinelli has racked up nine appearances for his country but the goal last week was the first time he has been able to find the back of the net. And he was clearly still brimming with confidence in their clash with Argentina as he took on two players down the line, including Tottenham's Cristian Romero.

Newcastle's Joelinton shown red card

It has been a turbulent start to the campaign for Newcastle United's Joelinton who was forced to sit out a number of games through injury earlier in the campaign. However, he still received a call-up to the national squad for the November international break.

He did start the game against Argentina on the bench but replaced Arsenal's Gabriel in the second-half. And his appearance proved to be nothing more than a disaster as nine minutes following his introduction, he was shown a straight red card...

Romero denies Martinelli with stunning clearance

Tottenham's Romero will be missing for the next couple of games in the Premier League through suspension, but he was certainly a busy man on Tuesday night. The current World Cup-holders were able to keep a clean sheet against their arch rivals and the Spurs defender can be handed a lot of the credit for his heroics at the back.

One of the more noteworthy moments from the centre-back was his clearance off the line from a Martinelli shot, which had beaten Emi Martinez.

Julian Alvarez amused by Raphinha fail

Raphinha's future at Barcelona is under growing speculation with some reports suggesting a potential return to the Premier League could be on the cards for the Brazilian. The former Leeds United winger's stock will not have been helped on Tuesday night when he attempted to beat Julian Alvarez with an 'elastico', which seriously backfired with the ball going out of play.

To rub salt into the wound, the Manchester City forward was unable to hold back his amusement at Raphinha's failed skill move and was seen covering his own laughter as his side won the throw in.

Romero kicks out at Jesus

Although Romero put in an impressive defensive display, it would not be a true Cristian Romero showing without a bit of controversy. Just a matter of weeks after being shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Enzo Fernandez in the Premier League, he was spotted leaving a little bit in on Jesus on Tuesday.

Granted, the Arsenal forward made the most of it - potentially in hope of seeing Romero booked or worse - but it has to be said the Spurs defender did manage to catch the striker with his boot.

Martinez gets involved

It wasn't just on the pitch where there was a heated battle, as the Brazilian police were seen clashing with a section of the Argentina fans in the stands. And it was quickly apparent that the players were not willing to sit back and watch it unfold, with Aston Villa's Emi Martinez spotted jumping and attempting to prise a policeman's baton away from him.

The scenes in the stands did not make for pleasant viewing, but Martinez tried to do his best before being ushered away by stewards.