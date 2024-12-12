Ahead of the January transfer window, Watford have reportedly opened negotiations to sign a Premier League winger who could provide Tom Cleverley's side with a major boost in their hunt to reach the Championship playoffs.

Watford transfer news

The Hornets currently sit eighth in the Championship and just one point adrift of West Bromwich Albion in the final playoff place following the latter's recent run of draws under Carlos Corberan. A draw of their own at struggling Hull City last time out summed up the frustration of Cleverley's side in what is their third stalemate with a relegation-threatened team in the space of four games, having also dropped points against Plymouth Argyle and Queens Park Rangers in recent weeks.

The January transfer window could yet make all the difference, however, even if those at Vicarage Road are in no position to spend big this winter. Having had some concerns on the financial front in the summer, the Hornets should instead look to welcome reinforcements on loan in what could quickly hand Cleverley a major boost in pursuit of promotion.

According to 225Foot via Sport Witness, Watford have now opened negotiations to sign Maxwel Cornet in the January transfer window in a deal that they'd prefer to be on loan rather than permanent this winter.

The winger has struggled on loan at Southampton and is reportedly set to cut his time at St Mary's short and return to West Ham before seeking another move away. With Blackburn Rovers also seemingly interested in his signature, Cornet has quite the decision to make between two sides vying for a playoff place come the end of the Championship campaign.

The £65,000-a-week winger has had his struggles in recent times but at his best, there's no doubting the impact that he could have in England's second tier.

"Versatile" Cornet is worth the gamble

Whilst he has struggled to find form in the Premier League, dropping down to the Championship could finally help Cornet to rediscover his best form and get his career back on track at 28 years old. Starting just twice on loan at Southampton in all competitions, it's no surprise that the winger reportedly wants out and the chance to move elsewhere in an attempt to reach form just in time for AFCON next December.

At his best, Cornet earned high praise from former West Ham manager David Moyes, who welcomed the former Burnley star to the London club, telling reporters as relayed by BBC Sport in 2022: "He is a versatile player with good experience, both in the Premier League and in European football, and will add strength and quality to our squad.

“He made a big impact with his performances for Burnley last season and he has impressed me with his desire to improve and challenge himself further here at West Ham."

Of course, things have never truly worked out at West Ham, but Cornet still has the chance to steal the headlines elsewhere, as Watford potentially prepare to welcome a promotion boost in January.