After being given the permanent reins at the end of April, Watford are now ready to back Tom Cleverley in the transfer market and bring a number of fresh faces to the club this summer.

Cleverley wants to shape team in his image

The latest news out of Vicarage Road has seen Watford bring a number of new players to the club. Moussa Sissoko is the newest name to join Cleverley's side, with the current free agent signing a two-year deal with the Hornets.

Sissoko had previously spent the 2021/22 season with Watford in the Premier League, and his return to Vicarage Road will see the Frenchman managed by his former teammate.

The Hornets' higher-ups also have their eyes on the next generation of talents, with Watford also announcing a deal to sign former Celtic youth talent Rocco Vata. The Irish winger arrives at Vicarage Road after struggling for game time with the Scottish champions.

It has also been recently claimed that Watford are making an approach for Milan full back Fodé Ballo-Toure. However, it is yet to be seen if the Hornets can get a deal for the Senegal international over the line.

With Watford clearly eager to balance bringing in established players and finding the talents of tomorrow, the Hornets are now set to join the race for a highly rated young striker.

Hornets join the race for Luton Town talisman

As first reported by Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Luton Town striker Joe Taylor is wanted by multiple Championship clubs this summer, including Watford.

Whilst the 21-year-old remains on the books at Kenilworth Road, Taylor has spent much of his career out on loan, with the Wales youth international enjoying spells with Colchester United and Lincoln City over the course of the last campaign.

Despite spending just half a season with each side, Taylor ended the season as the top scorer of both teams. Taylor's spell with Colchester saw him score 12 goals, whilst his time in Lincoln ended with the striker finding the back of the net on 10 occasions.

Despite impressing during both loan spells, it was Taylor's time in League One with Lincoln that saw him earn the most acclaim. Speaking after the striker opened his account with the Imps, Lincoln boss Michael Skubala sang the 21-year-old's praises, telling the press:

"Joe loves scoring goals, you can see that, and he was just snatching at a few the last few games. When he went through, I was praying he'd score, just for him. I knew when he started scoring he'd get more and more at this level. I think this will settle him down a bit and he'll kick on now."

With just six senior appearances for Luton to his name, there is every chance that the Hatters will be willing to let Taylor leave this summer. Having already made the step up from League Two to League One look easy, there is every chance that the young Welshman will be a major asset to Cleverley's side going into next season if they can win the race for his signature.