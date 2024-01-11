As Watford look to close the four-point gap on the Championship's top six, they would be wise to turn to the January transfer window for some reinforcements who could quickly prove to make all the difference. Valerien Ismael's side have struggled for consistency at times this season, hence their lacklustre position in the race to secure a play-off place, but could use this month to turn things around..

Watford transfer news

One advantage that Watford have when it comes to transfers is the Pozzo family's ownership portfolio. The Italians own both Watford and Serie A side Udinese, which hands both a major boost when it comes to getting deals done between each other.

With the January transfer window open, we could now see that advantage at its best, with Watford looking to strengthen within Ismael's backline and particularly in the left centre-back role. This could see one particular Udinese youngster make a Championship switch, gaining the game time that he may struggle to find in Serie A.

According to Adam Leventhal of The Athletic, Watford are eyeing a loan move for Antonio Tikvic, who is reportedly open to completing a move to the Championship this month. The towering 6 foot 4 defender is seen as an ideal back-up in the left centre-back role, which is currently occupied by Wesley Hoedt - Watford's only left-footed centre-back.

If those at Vicarage Road are to make a play-off comeback, then squad depth could be the key, starting with a deal to sign Tikvic this month. Any move would be subject to a work permit, however, if the Hornets are to land what could be a vital piece of depth.

"Interesting" Tikvic could make surprise difference

Whilst Watford reportedly see Tikvic as an ideal back-up for Hoedt, this is a player who previously played for Bayern Munich and is still only 19-years-old. The fact is, the young defender could yet become a vital part of Ismael's squad if he completes a loan move from Udinese this month.

The more minutes that he gets, the more he will improve too, given his increasingly high potential. As he continues to struggle for game time at Udinese, meanwhile, Tikvic could also benefit from a move to Vicarage Road this month. The teenager earned the praise of Florian Plettenberg during his Bayern days, with the Sky Sports man posting on X:

Of course, it didn't work out for Tikvic at Bayern in the end, but Watford could help the defender back on his way to that level, as he potentially returns the favour by helping them back in the race to secure a play-off spot.