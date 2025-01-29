This month has been unusually quiet for Leeds United in the transfer window, with Daniel Farke yet to make any signings to help bolster his current playing squad.

When looking at the Championship table, the Whites currently sit top of the pile, but given the additions made by rivals Sheffield United and Sunderland, chiefly bringing in the likes of Ben Brereton-Diaz and Enzo Le Fee, it could force the board into spending.

No drastic additions are needed given the recent form, with only players who are going to provide an upgrade on the starters who are currently at Elland Road.

That coupled with the difficult nature of prising a club’s key asset away makes the month notoriously tough, as seen, the lack of signings currently made by Farke and Co.

However, at one stage, it looked at one stage as the club had identified one player to move to Yorkshire, allowing for a reunion with the boss and aiming to replicate their previous success together.

Leeds United’s move to sign Emi Buendia

After previously starring under his guidance at Norwich City, it was no surprise to see Aston Villa attacker Emi Buendia linked with a move to Elland Road to rejoin former boss Farke this month.

Back in 2020/21, the Argentine registered 15 goals and 16 assists, securing promotion from England’s second tier, before completing a £33m move to join the Villans.

However, his move has been a frustrating one, losing his first team place due to a long-term injury layoff, with the 28-year-old available for loan to gain match fitness - subsequently leading to the rumours over a move to the Whites.

Despite the links, it appears as though Farke won’t be able to secure a dream reunion with the forward with journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming that he has agreed a move to Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen on loan with an option to buy.

Given Leeds’ second-tier standing, it’s understandable why the former Norwich ace would want to move to Germany’s top division champions, having the opportunity to play at the top level of European football in the process.

However, such a move leaves the club still looking for a potential new attacker this month, opening the door to potential new targets or even revisiting former links.

The target who’d be better than Buendia for Leeds

Despite the lack of incomings, Leeds have been linked with a wide variety of forwards during the transfer window, but have been able to push on and secure the deal.

The likes of Louie Barry and Emmanuel Latte Lath were just two of the names most touted with a switch to Elland Road, as Farke looks to improve his frontline, which is already the most potent in the division.

However, after the failure to land Buendia, the German could be tempted to head back in for Manchester City youngster James McAtee over a potential loan switch to the Whites.

Leeds were previously credited with an interest in landing the 22-year-old, facing competition from a whole host of other sides in England and in Europe.

He’s since been given a chance to shine under Pep Guardiola in the first team, taking his opportunity with both hands, scoring four times in his last four outings, including his first Premier League strike against Ipswich Town.

Given his recent form, City may now be against a permanent sale of McAtee, opening the door to a loan move after the arrival of Omar Marmoush, allowing the Englishman to follow in the footsteps of current loanee Manor Solomon after his own temporary move from Spurs.

Whilst it would be an optimistic move, he would add serious quality to the squad, potentially offering a better option than Buendia after missing out on a deal for the Argentine.

McAtee, who’s been dubbed “incredible” by boss Guardiola, has massively outscored Buendia whilst also managing more shots on target per 90 - highlighting the threat he poses in attacking areas.

How McAtee compares to Buendia in 2024/25 so far Statistics (per 90) McAtee Buendia Games played 7 12 Goals & assists 4 0 Progressive carries 3.8 2.7 Shots taken 5.2 4.5 Pass accuracy 85% 82% Take-on success 33% 0% Shots on target 1.3 0 Srars via FBref

He’s also completed more of the take-ons he’s attempted, whilst also completing more progressive carries, demonstrating how dangerous he can be with the ball at his feet.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Whilst competition will undoubtedly be tough for a player of McAtee’s quality, the added game time he could receive in the Championship could prove to be a key factor.

After missing out on Buendia, the Englishman would be the perfect alternative to help Farke and the club end their two-year exile from the Premier League.