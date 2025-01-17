Wednesday night felt like a turning point in Arsenal's season.

Mikel Arteta's side went into the North London derby off the back of two cup defeats and in real danger of falling out of the Premier League title race altogether.

Yet, an own goal from Dominic Solanke and a sensational strike from Leandro Trossard saw the Gunners come from behind and close the gap on league leaders Liverpool to just four points.

However, while the game was just what the team and fanbase needed after a gruelling couple of weeks, it also highlighted how badly attacking reinforcements are required, and while Yoane Wissa was linked with the club within 24 hours, he's not the calibre of player fans are after.

Fortunately, recent reports have once again touted a far more impressive striker for a move to the Emirates, a striker who is way better than the Brentford star.

Arsenal chase sensational striker

According to a recent report from Italian publication Calciomercato, Arsenal have maintained their strong interest in Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović.

The report has revealed that the Italian club are desperate to get his lofty £361k-per-week wages off the books and that, so long as a reasonable offer is made, he'll be free to leave.

Now, the story does not clarify what that fee would have to be, but reports from earlier this month claimed that an offer of around £55m could be enough to get the Turin side to sell.

It would, therefore, require a significant investment from Arsenal to get this transfer over the line, but given Vlahović's ability, it would undoubtedly be worth it, and he'd be a far better signing than Wissa.

How Vlahović compares to Wissa

So, if the board at Arsenal are currently looking at signing Wissa or Vlahović, why should they lean towards the latter? Especially as the former has experience playing in the Premier League.

Well, the first reason is a simple one: their output.

For example, in his 124 appearances for the Old Lady, the Serbian superstar has scored 53 goals and provided 11 assists, which comes out to an average of a goal involvement every 1.93 games.

In contrast, the DR Congo international has scored 41 goals and provided nine assists in 132 appearances for the Bees, which equates to an average of a goal involvement every 2.64 games.

Moreover, it's not just a case of playing for the better team either, as when we compare their output from their time with their prior clubs, it's still the Belgrade-born "machine," as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, who comes out on top.

Vlahović vs Wissa Wissa Lorient Brentford Appearances 128 132 Goals 37 41 Assists 17 9 Goal Involvements per Match 0.42 0.37 Vlahović Fiorentina Juventus Appearances 108 124 Goals 49 53 Assists 8 11 Goal Involvements per Match 0.52 0.51 All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, in just 108 appearances for Fiorentina, the 24-year-old monster scored 49 goals and provided eight assists, which comes out to a sensational average of a goal involvement every 1.89 games.

In comparison, during his time with FC Lorient, the 28-year-old scored 37 goals and provided 17 assists in 128 appearances, which comes out to a solid but less impressive average of a goal involvement every 2.37 games.

Finally, aside from his raw output, the Juve ace is also 6 foot 3, which would help him deal with the physical nature of the Premier League and make the most of the Gunners' legendary set-pieces, whereas it's hard to imagine Wissa getting his head on too many crosses at just 5 foot 9.

Ultimately, while the Brentford star is a brilliant player and has shown as much this season, Vlahović has the more impressive record, is more physically imposing and is four years younger to boot.

Therefore, while he won't be cheap, Arsenal should do what they can to bring him to the Emirates this month, as he could be the key to them overtaking Liverpool and lifting the title come May.