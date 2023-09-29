Tottenham Hotspur boast a rich history of academy production and youth acquisition, with some of their most famous names having been cultivated as youngsters and developed into world-class stars.

The outstanding name that springs to mind is Harry Kane, who emerged from N17 to become both the club's and England's all-time leading scorer, and a £100m man at the age of 30, drawing the interest of Bayern Munich in the summer.

However, it cannot also be forgotten that Gareth Bale was another who serviced the latter of those two devices, having been brought in from Southampton as a 17-year-old left-back, converted to a right winger, and transformed into one of the Premier League's elite stars.

He too would command a hefty fee, leaving for a world-record sum in the summer of 2013.

The hope will be that under Ange Postecoglou, who has already enjoyed a fine start to life in north London, they can continue their rich history of youth development, handing the Australian a crop of perfect starlets ready to grow and underpin a brighter generation at the club.

Whilst there are numerous standouts within the academy, with stars like Jude Soonsup-Bell, Alfie Devine, Troy Parrott and Dane Scarlett all knocking on the first-team door, another in Tyrese Hall could go under the radar, but will surely soon be a part of an elite group of youngsters.

Who is Tyrese Hall?

Having joined the club from Chelsea as a schoolboy, the versatile 18-year-old boasts plenty of attributes that the former Celtic boss would adore in a forward or a midfielder.

With a deft touch of class to partner his immense work rate and defensive contribution, it should come as no surprise that such a well-rounded individual was bound to feature all across the field.

In fact, journalist Alasdair Gold sought to outline this, writing for football.london: "A versatile mainstay of the U18s, 17-year-old Tyrese Hall can fill in wherever called upon due to his high technical ability. The teenager, who made his debut for the U18s last season while still a schoolboy, can play in central midfield, in an attacking or defensive role, he can play up front and he can also do a job on the wing."

However, his proficiency must also be noted, having ended last season with three goals in the final three games of the U18s Premier League, adding to his two assists for the campaign too. He would also put the U17 Premier League Cup beyond doubt too, with a late driven effort to secure the silverware.

Spurs' top academy prospects Age Jamie Donley 18 Alfie Devine 19 Alfie Dorrington 18 Rio Kyerematen 18

Although far from the most outstanding finisher in the world, his pure desire to make things happen could see him succeed under Postecoglou, who sought to praise the toothless Richarlison in pre-season: "He is someone who has got all of the attributes that I look for in a striker, in that he has got the strong work ethic, he is always in the right areas and he is presenting himself and making a presence of himself in the right areas for the way we play."

Hall, whilst still incredibly inexperienced, has also been earmarked for future success by Lilywhites academy expert John Wenham: "I really want to give a shoutout to Tyrese Hall,

"The game against Norwich last week was the best I have seen him play. He was demanding the ball, passing first time and making some really positive movements. I am really pleased with him. I want him to settle in and really make that space in the team his own. I think he has a really big future at Tottenham."

It remains to be seen where his prediction comes true, but the early signs are positive. Whether it is in central midfield or up front, Hall could certainly grow into the perfect player for Postecoglou.

How good was Wayne Rooney?

Whilst many might suggest this to be quite a lofty comparison, there are lots of similarities between Spurs' teenage maestro and the way Wayne Rooney played at the back end of his incredible career.

Having starred largely as a central striker whilst with Everton and Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson would recognise the work rate and exceptional equality the 37-year-old boasted, and often used the Liverpool-born finisher to plug gaps.

Dropping into a no.10 role or even deployed in central midfield, nothing would stop him from scoring goals, and in the end, he called time on a glittering spell at Old Trafford having won five Premier League titles, one Champions League and a host of other domestic honours, whilst also becoming the club's all-time leading scorer with 253 strikes.

However, as he grew older and his powers waned, that versatility earlier in his career allowed him to drop into midfield again with ease, remaining as technically proficient as ever but limiting the amount of explosive running required.

Louis van Gaal praised his ability to shift roles in 2014: "He has the lung capacity to run 90 minutes as a midfielder, so that’s why I use him as a midfielder. But I can also use him as a striker. But for the team, at the moment, it is better that he plays in midfield."

Funnily enough, the legendary Scottish tactician would say the same just three years earlier: "[Wayne] Rooney was fantastic in central midfield. His awareness of people around him and choice of passing was really good. He did very well for us but I think it's a short-term thing at the moment. It's difficult to say".

Having become a Red Devils legend across his 13 years there, eventually returning to Merseyside for a solid stint back at Goodison Park, it is fair to say that Rooney conquered football with the records he broke and silverware attained.

After all, the growing praise from former teammate Gary Neville says it all:

"Wayne Rooney was the best centre-forward I ever played with at Manchester United. I do not hesitate to say that because he had everything. He could defend; he could press; he could fight; he could score; he could assist.

“He was a massive player for the club. It shouldn't be underestimated, the impact Wayne Rooney had on that team that won four or five Premier League titles in a very short period of time. The greatest period in United's history was when Wayne Rooney was a centre-forward in the team.

“Wayne Rooney is one of the greatest English football players that's played in the last 150 years of football. Simple as that.”

Postecoglou will hope that Hall can enjoy half as successful a career as Rooney did, given the shared assets he boasts with the versatile marksman, and develop into someone capable of spearheading his own revolution that brings a similar level of title success to north London.