Brighton & Hove Albion have been a club on the rise ever since winning promotion to the Premier League back in 2017.

The Seagulls have had plenty of success, with Roberto De Zerbi the current man in charge on the south coast. He guided Albion into the Europa League last season, and the Amex Stadium appears to be an extremely exciting place for some of the best talents around to play their football.

But how much do the current Brighton squad earn? Football FanCast takes a look at what Brighton are paying their players, as per Capology.

Disclaimer - only the club and the players themselves truly know their wages, so take each of these figures as you will.

Rank Player Age Wage per week Wage per year Contract expiry 1 Ansu Fati 21 £160,000 £8,320,000 June 30, 2024 2 Adam Lallana 35 £90,000 £4,680,000 June 30, 2024 =3 Lewis Dunk 32 £80,000 £4,160,000 June 30, 2026 =3 Kaoru Mitoma 26 £80,000 £4,160,000 June 30, 2027 5 Pascal Gross 32 £65,000 £3,380,000 June 30, 2025 6 James Milner 38 £60,000 £3,120,000 June 30, 2024 =7 Danny Welbeck 33 £55,000 £2,860,000 June 30, 2024 =7 Adam Webster 29 £55,000 £2,860,000 June 30, 2026 =9 Joel Veltman 32 £50,000 £2,600,000 June 30, 2025 =9 Solly March 29 £50,000 £2,600,000 June 30, 2026 =9 Pervis Estupinan 26 £50,000 £2,600,000 June 30, 2027 =9 Joao Pedro 22 £50,000 £2,600,000 June 30, 2028 13 Igor 25 £45,000 £2,340,000 June 30, 2027 =14 Tariq Lamptey 23 £35,000 £1,820,000 June 30, 2025 =14 Bart Verbruggen 21 £35,000 £1,820,000 June 30, 2028 =16 Evan Ferguson 19 £30,000 £1,560,000 June 30, 2029 =16 Jan Paul van Hecke 23 £30,000 £1,560,000 June 30, 2027 18 Valentin Barco 19 £25,000 £1,300,000 June 30, 2028 =19 Billy Gilmour 22 £20,000 £1,040,000 June 30, 2026 =19 Jason Steele 33 £20,000 £1,040,000 June 30, 2026 21 Facundo Buonanotte 19 £15,000 £780,000 June 30, 2027 =22 Simon Adingra 22 £12,500 £650,000 June 30, 2026 =22 Carlos Baleba 20 £12,500 £650,000 June 30, 2028 =24 Jakub Moder 24 £10,000 £520,000 June 30, 2025 =24 Julio Enciso 20 £10,000 £520,000 June 30, 2026 =24 Tom McGill 23 £10,000 £520,000 June 30, 2025 =24 Jack Hinshelwood 18 £10,000 £520,000 June 30, 2026

Here are Brighton's top earners in more detail...

12 Joao Pedro

£50,000 per week

There are actually four Brighton players who pick up £50,000 a week, the first of whom being Joao Pedro.

The Brazilian joined in a club-record transfer from Watford in 2023 and has been a regular in attack, scoring plenty of goals in his debut campaign. He’s under contract until 2028, so is set to pick up around £13m during his time on the south coast.

11 Pervis Estupinan

£50,000 per week

Next is left-back Pervis Estupinan, who was brought to Brighton after they sold Marc Cucurella to Chelsea.

Like a number of recent signings, Estupinan slotted straight into Brighton’s style of play, and he could be another who the club eventually sell to make a profit on. For now, he still has more than three years remaining on his contract.

10 Solly March

£50,000 per week

Winger Solly March has now been with Brighton for more than ten years and has played a key role in the club’s rise during that time.

Eastbourne-born March signed his latest deal worth £50,000 a week in 2023, which will keep him on the south coast until 2026.

9 Joel Veltman

£50,000 per week

The fourth and final player to pick up £50,000 a week is versatile defender Joel Veltman.

The Netherlands international ended his long-standing association with Ajax in 2020 and has turned out as a right-back for Brighton on a regular basis under De Zerbi. His current deal ends in 2025.

8 Adam Webster

£55,000 per week

Signed from Bristol City in 2021, defender Adam Webster had featured heavily in the top flight for Brighton before struggling with injuries in recent times.

Born in Chichester, Webster still has more than two years left on his Brighton deal worth just under £3m a year, so he could close in on 200 appearances for the club by that time, providing he remains injury-free.

7 Danny Welbeck

£55,000 per week

Also picking up £55,000 a week is Danny Welbeck, who actually joined on a free transfer in 2020 on an initial 12-month deal.

As we know, Welbeck ended up extending his stay with the Seagulls and has proven to be an influential experienced attacker for Brighton following his time at Manchester United and Arsenal. His current deal at the Amex expires in the summer, though.

6 James Milner

£60,000 per week

Like Welbeck, James Milner’s Brighton contract also expires at the end of the season. The midfielder is now 38 years of age and is actually closing in on the all-time Premier League appearance record.

He’s only been with Brighton for a matter of months after leaving Liverpool in the summer, so perhaps he could extend his stay for another year.

5 Pascal Gross

£65,000 per week

Signed in the summer following promotion to the Premier League, Pascal Gross has been an ever-present figure for Brighton in the top flight and earns £65,000 a week.

The German can play in a number of midfield roles and has even become a full international after impressing on the south coast.

4 Lewis Dunk

£80,000 per week

Lewis Dunk has seen it all with Brighton after first joining as a youngster. He has been a first-team player since 2010, helping the club win promotion to the Championship in 2011 and the Premier League six years later.

Now an England international, Dunk is closing in on 450 appearances for the Seagulls and has seen his wage sky-rocket over the past 14 years.

3 Kaoru Mitoma

£80,000 per week

Japan international Kaoru Mitoma has been a real success story at Brighton, catching the eye with his impressive displays out wide.

As a result, he was being linked with an exit last year but decided to sign a new contract with the Seagulls, increasing his wage to £80,000 a week in the process.

2 Adam Lallana

£90,000 per week

Adam Lallana swapped Liverpool for Brighton three years before ex-Reds teammate Milner did and has remained fit for a large portion of his stay on the south coast.

The attacking midfielder is now approaching 100 appearances for Brighton but is out of contract in the summer, so it’ll be interesting to see what the club are planning for the 35-year-old.

1 Ansu Fati

£160,000 per week

The current top earner is actually a loanee in Ansu Fati. It was a real coup when the Seagulls secured the services of the Barcelona winger, and they are reportedly paying a large percentage of his Nou Camp salary.

Fati is only on loan until the end of the season, with Brighton thought to be paying around 80% of his £200,000-a-week Barcelona wage.