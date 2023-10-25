It's not too often that Arsene Wenger's judgement at Arsenal can be brought into question. However, as was the case with a certain Zlatan Ibrahimovic - on the odd occasion when he does have a gaff, it tends to be monumental.

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde is a name revered now, but in north London he'll likely be an activation word for nightmares of what could've been as a move to the Gunners failed to materialise back in 2016.

Why didn't Arsenal sign Federico Valverde in 2016?

Seven years ago, a teenage Valverde was a superb prospect for many European clubs looking to unearth a talent from South America's bread basket. In his home country of Uruguay, the then-youngster had traversed the ranks of his boyhood team Penarol and with just a meager 13 games under his belt for the senior team, the big boys came sniffing around.

When a player's mentored by Diego Forlan and receives his senior debut just a day after his 17th birthday - you know that he's likely to be special and indeed, Valverde was. Known as Pajarito (baby bird), Valverde was just a fledgling midfielder ready to spread his wings. Before other suitors came in for him, the exciting Uruguayan - who would soon win the Silver Ball at 2017's U-20 World Cup as La Celeste finished fourth - tested the skies in which he was set to soar.

How good is Federico Valverde?

One of Valverde's first brief stop-offs offs route to success was worth London. In a week-long trial at Arsenal, Valverde went from Forlan student, to Alexis Sanchez' understudy. Via TalkSport, Valverde was quoted as praising the Chilean:

"When I went to train at Arsenal, Alexis was there and he was one of the few who came up to help me. I will always be grateful to him because, being a nobody, I was well-received by him. He was there to help me when I was a kid. As a footballer, he is an incredible player."

While training no doubt reflected the youngster's capabilities, Wenger wasn't quite sure, and chose not to sign Valverde. Almost comically, it would transpire that instead, Granit Xhaka was the preferred target as Federico returned to his homeland. Likely disheartened, things wouldn't look bleak for long as a club renowned for their Galacticos decided to point Parajito's flight path to the stars.

Where is Valverde now?

As if you didn't already know, (and the tiring metaphors didn't do the trick) Valverde is of course one of Madrid's key men. Arriving in July 2016, he was initially placed in the Castilla youth set up. The 2016/17 season was enough time to show he was above that level and in the subsequent term he joined Deportivo La Coruna on loan.

Again, the 'baby bird' was taking flight and proving his growing worth. Since his 2018 debut in the Champions League against Viktoria Plzen at 20, Valverde has evolved into a mainstay at the Bernabeu. In an era where Madridistas boast European supremacy with more success in the pipeline likely coming soon, Valverde is a key figure in a side transitioning from one era to another.

Where once there was Benzema and Modric - there's now Valverde and Jude Bellingham among others. After Madrid's demolition job on Celtic last year, pundit and ex-pro Joe Cole lit up at the (soon-to-be) tandem of talent driving Los Blancos onwards.

"He's standing right at the top of the tree with Bellingham in the young players, and he's on the verge of becoming the best. (...) We talk a lot about Bellingham in this country, but this kid is every bit as good as Bellingham."

Not only is transition key for Carlo Ancelotti's team, but for Valverde himself. He finds his nickname reflects the tenacity and growth of his career. As he was once known as Parajito, he now takes the course of the mighty Halcon (Falcon) - an £86 million worth midfielder on the hunt for more trophies to add to his collection that already encompasses two La Ligas, two Supercopa de Espanas, two FIFA Club World Cups and one each of the Copa del Rey, UEFA Supercup and UEFA Champions League.

Of course, at present it is Bellingham receiving the acclaim at the Bernabeu in the midfield ranks with 11 goals and three assists from just his first 12 appearances for the club, yet last term Valverde was just as impressive in Ancelotti's setup, with 12 goals and seven assists in all competitions.

Also dubbed the "unsung hero" of the 2022 Champions League final - in the words of Cole - the 25-year-old has certainly left those back at the Emirates ruing their prior error.