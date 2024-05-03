By this stage of the season, many expected Wolverhampton Wanderers to be fighting for their Premier League status under Gary O'Neil, but the reality is anything but the case. Instead, the Midlands side are sitting comfortable in mid-table with one eye already on landing an exciting summer target.

Wolves transfer news

Their success could yet come at a cost, with players such as Pedro Neto and Rayan Ait-Nouri stealing the headlines in recent months. Reports suggest that the likes of Arsenal are interested in signing the former, who has set the Premier League alight when fit as an impressive standout for Wolves.

Meanwhile, Ait-Nouri has also been linked with a move to Arsenal in what would be another blow for O'Neil and his side. The wing-back has been an unexpected star this season and has more than earned such links, but that doesn't mean that Wolves won't want to do everything they can to keep hold of him. That said, it's not just departure news dominating the headlines for Wolves.

According to recent reports, Wolves are interested in signing Justin Njinmah, who has starred at times for Werder Bremen this season. The right-winger, who can play anywhere along the front three, could be the man to replace Neto if that is needed in the Midlands this summer, but it won't be an easy deal to pull off.

Werder Bremen's head of first team football Clemens Fritz recently spoke about the winger's future in a report that specifically name-checks Wolves, appearing to admit the interest in one of his star players, but reinforcing their desire to tie him down to a new deal: “(We will) intensify discussions with the player at the appropriate time.

"It is clear to us that we will plan normally with Justin next season. Basically, he still has a contract. Justin has had a good season so far. It’s normal that one or another club is interested.”

"Interesting" Njinmah can ease Neto blow

Whilst Wolves will want to do everything to keep hold of Neto this summer, it may not be enough to fend off interest in such an impressive player, but welcoming Njinmah would certainly help to ease that blow. The 23-year-old has shown glimpses of his potential in the Bundesliga, scoring six goals and assisting a further two in just 24 appearances with just ten of those being starts.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Justin Njinmah Pedro Neto Starts 10 18 Goals 6 2 Assists 2 9 Take-ons Completed P90 2.30 2.22

What's more, the Werder Bremen man has earned plenty of praise as a result of those numbers, including from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who described Njinmah as "one of the most interesting wingers in the Bundesliga".

So when the summer transfer window swings open, whilst there will be a battle in negotiations, Wolves should look towards Njinmah to ease any blow caused by Neto's potential exit and land a player who would instantly fill that void under O'Neil.