A player has told his representatives he wants to be a Tottenham player next season, and it's believed Spurs are equally keen to have him.

Spurs making plans to sign new forward this summer

While manager Ange Postecoglou focuses on the Spurs project and how best to finish the 2023/2024 campaign, preferably in the top four, his club are plotting ways to strengthen this summer.

They're currently locked in a tense battle with Aston Villa in the race for Champions League qualification, and if they seal fourth, this could help to bolster Spurs' transfer kitty to no end as they set their sights on elite targets.

Tottenham are said to be in the race for Wolves winger Pedro Neto among others, with the Lilywhites keen to add another winger as one of their major signings of the next transfer window.

The likes of Barcelona star Raphinha and highly-rated talent Nico Williams are also on Spurs' radar, as explained by journalist Dean Jones to GiveMeSport late last month.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd Nottingham Forest (home) April 8th Newcastle (away) April 13th Arsenal (home) April 27th

"Pedro Neto is somebody on their radar," said Jones.

"Raphinha has been mentioned as well. Nico Williams, at Athletic Bilbao, is another player that they're continuing to monitor. It will be interesting. Pedro Neto will be a very difficult one to get because of the competition that there will be to actually sign him.

"But Tottenham have signed a couple of players recently, that they've done well to get through the door, and they will believe that anything is possible."

Postecoglou could soon have an abundance of star wide players at his call if the club do end up bringing in one of the aforementioned. Tottenham currently have Son Heung-min, Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, Bryan Gil, Manor Solomon and Timo Werner in their squad - though the latter is only their temporarily as things stand.

The German has impressed over his appearances since joining Spurs, prompting reports that Postecoglou and co are keen to activate Werner's £15 buy-option clause.

Werner tells agents he wants to stay at Tottenham

Now, according to TEAMtalk, Werner is so happy at Tottenham that he's already told his entourage he wants to stay beyond this campaign - with Spurs equally keen.

This has resulted in the Lilywhites closing in on a permanent deal for the 28-year-old, who Postecoglou himself has already called "quality".

“He’s a quality player," said Postecoglou after one of Werner's stellar recent displays.

"I think he’s proven at this level, and as he gets stronger and fitter and understands our game a little bit better, I think he’ll become even more effective and I know there’s goals in him as well that will come for Tottenham, so I thought he was good.”

The attacker may have another chance to prove his worth in England indefinitely, coming after a regrettable spell at Chelsea.