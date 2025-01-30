Ange Postecoglou has been the manager of Tottenham Hotspur for a season and a half now, and it would be fair to describe his tenure as mixed.

The Australian has managed to turn his team into one of the most entertaining in all of European football, but that, combined with injuries, has also seen them become rather easy to play against.

On the transfer front, he's welcomed in some brilliant players, like Dominic Solanke, Micky van de Ven and Archie Gray, but he's also signed Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner.

The German winger has not been a success in North London, so it's good news that recent reports have touted an ideal replacement for a move to the club this month.

Tottenham chase incredible talent

According to a recent update from transfers expert Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are one of several clubs interested in Bayern Munich gem Mathys Tel.

Romano has revealed that, alongside the Lilywhites, Manchester United and seven other unnamed teams have made contact over signing the player on a loan deal for the rest of the season with talks set to open soon.

However, according to the Italian journalist, the player is after assurances over game time, which, with Solanke out injured, could be something Postecoglou could give him.

Moreover, reports from earlier this week revealed that the German giants would be willing to accept the offer of around £40m to sell the youngster permanently, should Spurs decide that the best course of action.

In all, while there is a lot of interest in Tel, the North Londoners should do what they can to bring him to N17, as even on loan, he'd be the perfect replacement for Werner.

How Tel compares to Werner

So, if Spurs can convince the 19-year-old that he should join them for the rest of the season or more, then that would mean he'd be coming to the club under the promise of regular football.

Therefore, he'd surpass Werner in the pecking order, and based on comparisons between the pair, we think that would be entirely correct.

For example, when you compare the Frenchman's form from last season, when he was actually playing, to the German's from this same campaign, the difference is night and day.

For his part, the "unbelievable" prospect, as dubbed by reporter Florian Plettenberg, scored ten goals and provided six assists in 41 appearances, totalling 1406 minutes, which comes out to an average of a goal involvement every 2.56 games, or every 87.87 minutes.

In contrast, the former Chelsea ace scored four goals and provided four assists in 28 appearances, totalling 1295 minutes, which is an average of a goal involvement every 3.5 games, or every 161.87 minutes.