West Brom capitalised on Sunderland slipping up away at Plymouth Argyle to climb up the league table to fifth, goals early either side of the first half and second half meant Carlos Corberan's men would end Ipswich Town's 12-match unbeaten run in the Championship with a statement 2-0 win.

It was a thoroughly deserved win for a confident Baggies team, limiting Kieran McKenna's usually free-flowing side to half chances here and there throughout the 90 minutes - the Tractor Boys actually failing to hit the target with any of their six shots on the day, a convincing victory on home soil for West Brom.

Standout performers from the statement victory - away from the goalscorers - included Brandon Thomas-Asante who picked up an assist for Grady Diangana's game-clinching goal alongside centre-back Kyle Bartley who won all of his ground duels as per Sofascore to consolidate a clean-sheet.

Diangana and Darnell Furlong were head and shoulders above the rest in this contest however, especially West Brom's number two who got the Baggies up and running in the game with an early header finding the back of Ipswich goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky's net.

Darnell Furlong's game vs Ipswich Town in numbers

Starting 15 games this season for the Baggies, Furlong's stronghold on the starting right-back spot is set even more in stone after his sterling individual performance in this 2-0 win.

Related The 3 dream signings that West Brom should make in January Corberan will be writing up a list of targets now, with these three players top priorities for the Baggies.

Praised by Birmingham Live journalist Joseph Chapman for his 'workmanlike' efforts versus the Tractor Boys - resulting in Furlong winning a 7/10 score in his player ratings - the 28-year-old was crucial throughout the game as an industrious presence allowing his side to comfortably stroll to the three points come full-time.

Furlong would win six of his ten duels under the lights at the Hawthorns, thwarting the likes of Nathan Broadhead and Conor Chaplin with ease who had 12 goals combined in league action before this one.

The reliable Baggies defender did lose possession 17 times, as a marker of his creativity, but also completed five combined interceptions and tackles to shut out the frustrated Ipswich attackers, going about his defensive duties valiantly after opening the scoring in the fourth minute with a rare goal from the back.

Furlong's expertly timed header was only his seventh-ever goal for the Baggies from 169 appearances, the former QPR man instinctively connecting with Matt Phillips' corner kick to make it 1-0.

West Brom's number two has been a competent performer for Corberan's playoff dark horses all season long away from this performance in isolation however, finally now gaining plaudits for his continued hard work at right-back.

Darnell Furlong's season in numbers

Furlong has helped West Brom pick up six clean sheets when he's been on the field this season, the Baggies only shipping 17 goals this season to have the division's joint second-meanest defence alongside Leeds United.

The 28-year-old's tenacity and eagerness to close down defenders that were present versus Ipswich has been typical in his game all campaign, Furlong averaging 3.2 ball recoveries per 90 minutes this season in a bid to then launch a counter-attack to expose startled opposing defenders quickly after recovering possession.

It's no surprise that Furlong is one of the first names on Corberan's team sheet currently, West Brom's number two hopeful that he can keep up his current impressive performances with promotion the main aim for the Baggies as a collective come the end of the second tier season.