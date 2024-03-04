West Bromwich Albion resiliently picked up three points against Coventry City on Friday night, coming away from the tight contest at the Hawthorns as 2-1 victors.

That came about despite Carlos Corberan's Baggies allowing the Sky Blues to have 17 shots on Alex Palmer's goal in total, but a stunning strike from Mikey Johnston for the hosts early on thankfully steered West Brom on course to the slender win.

The defence shining bright in the West Midlands has been a major plus all season long for Corberan and Co, with one defender in particular consistently putting in excellent displays after once fearing for his Baggies future not too long ago.

Cedric Kipre's start at West Brom

Cedric Kipre would join West Brom in the summer of 2020, relocating to the Hawthorns fresh off starring for Wigan Athletic over a number of campaigns in the Championship - leaving the Latics with 77 appearances under his belt, chipping in with two goals from the back.

However, it wasn't the smoothest transition from the Greater Manchester-based club to his new surroundings for Kipre early on.

The 27-year-old centre-back would only make three appearances for the Baggies during his first campaign with West Brom battling against relegation from the Premier League, whilst only amassing 13 full 90-minute matches during the season after.

This poor start to his West Brom career would lead to Kipre being loaned out away from the Hawthorns, with a real fear from Kipre that he could be offloaded permanently owing to being 'surplus to requirements' according to the Athletic.

He would end up being picked up by Cardiff City on a season-long loan in a bid to show to his disappointed parent club that he belonged still at the Baggies.

The imposing 6 foot 4 defender would succeed with the Bluebirds to breathe life back into his fading West Brom career, making 43 appearances for the Welsh side during the 2022-23 season and becoming a crucial part of their first team as a result.

Still, Kipre would have harsh critics on his back immediately on his return to the West Midlands regardless of impressing in the Welsh capital.

West Brom fan pundit Matt Smith, when speaking to Football League World, was critical about Kipre earlier in the season when Corberan had started to gift the 27-year-old more chances in the first-team fold - "The defensive record in the team is not good enough and there are no arguments for that, he's part of a defence that is conceding goals."

Kipre has since silenced any noise by battling bravery at the back for his employers for the majority of this season, becoming a key first-team presence under the Spaniard subsequently.

Cedric Kipre's 2023/24 season in numbers

The gritty defender has missed just one game all campaign long in the second tier, with his importance to the Baggies cause exemplified in a big win away at Plymouth Argyle recently.

Kipre would score away at Home Park to get in on the act in the 3-0 victory in mid-February, but it was his defensive doggedness that shone too.

He would win three duels and make a further three interceptions to solidify his team's clean sheet and win in Devon.

With 12 clean sheets next to his name from 35 second-tier games played, the Baggies could now have to fend off interest in Kipre very soon after nearly chucking him.

Interested parties are allegedly coming from the Premier League and further afield in Germany, France and more with Kipre's contract up in the summer.

When this season is over and done with - regardless of whether or not Corberan's men go up or stay put in the Championship - the main priority has to be tieing down Kipre to a new deal who is loving life now at the Hawthorns after once being viewed as a divisive figure.