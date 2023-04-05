West Bromwich Albion reportedly had Ipswich Town teenager Albie Armin on trial last week ahead of a potential summer move.

What’s the latest on West Brom and Armin?

Armin, primarily a centre-back who can also turn out as a left-back, is 18 years of age and has been on the books of Ipswich since the age of eight. He signed his first professional contract at Portman Road back in 2021 but is on course to become a free agent at the end of the current campaign.

The tough-tackling defender has an excellent passing range, as per agency Roc Nation, and has made four senior appearances for The Tractor Boys, three of which have come in the EFL Trophy.

Ipswich outlet TWTD provided an update regarding Armin in the last 48 hours, claiming he is set to be released by the club in the summer.

The youngster appears to be on the hunt for a new side and spent last week on trial with West Brom’s development squad. The report adds that Armin is now spending time with Premier League side Brentford in their B team setup, so it appears as though he is in demand.

Could this be one to keep an eye on at West Brom?

It seems as if the Baggies have made a first move over a potential swoop for Armin by taking him on trial, with teenage additions seemingly on the club's agenda this summer after links of a move for Motherwell's Max Johnston emerged earlier in the week.

You’d expect that should a move go through for the soon-to-be free agent, Armin would initially link up with the club’s U21 side. West Brom’s U21s have just two centre-backs and just one left-back in their squad, as per Transfermarkt, so there could be room for the youngster as he looks to continue his development in the Midlands.

West Brom also have an outside chance of promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs in the final weeks of the season, whereas Ipswich are pushing for promotion to the second tier, so there is every chance the two clubs could come up against each other in the 2023/24 campaign.

It'll be interesting how the season's climax will affect any negotiations, as well as how Armin fared during his Baggies trial, but it looks as if a move could be one to keep an eye on over the coming months.